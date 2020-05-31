.

Paulina Rubio

Paulina Rubio and Colate are currently involved in a legal mess related to the custody of their son Andrea Nicolás and in the midst of that process, a question that arises is: is it possible that Paulina Rubio sue her former husband for defamation?

The couple faced an audience, and Cotale asked the Miami Family Court for full custody of their son Andrea Nicolás and also suggested that the singer consumes toxic substances, so Paulina’s reaction was immediate and she accused him of disrespecting her. a confidentiality agreement they signed in 2014 that prevents Colate from granting interviews about the child or his mother, as announced by the “Ventaneando” program.

On the accusation made by the “Golden Girl”, the family law specialist Sandra Hoyos referred to it: “It is a motion or a request asking the judge to determine that Colate is in judicial contempt, because number one is violating the agreement of parents who say that he should not speak of the minor, in addition to that their marriage agreement indicates that he cannot speak ill of Paulina and that he must take all precautions to try not to defame her at any time. ”

Then the question arises if the Spanish could be punished for defamation, to which Hoyos replies: “If Colate is telling the truth and he can verify that his statements are true at that time, it will be very difficult for Paulina, being a public figure. , check that there is defamation ”.

And is that the Mexican also assured that Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera is allegedly profiting from interviews that he has given in Spain about her and the little one, and said that she has evidence that this is true, to which the specialist declared: “On the other On the other hand, if Colate is profiting from these interviews, defame or not defame her, she is profiting from these interviews, contrary to their agreement, Paulina does have the power to request that the Court determine that it is a judicial contempt ” .

Upon learning of Rubio’s accusations, Vallejo-Nájera asked the Family Court, first, that the interpreter of “I am not that woman” be subjected to a psychological test, and second, that the first hearing of the case be reinstated, the specialist Sandra Hoyos explained these points.

“Entering the lawyer of Colate we know that a motion was filed, which is a request for the Court to compel Paulina Rubio to undergo a psychological evaluation so that the Court determines if she has anger problems,” Hoyos said.

As for the request that the Court reconsider its decision of the last hearing, Sandra clarified it in this way.

“In essence they are asking that this hearing be repeated, but this time Colate will come with legal representation and will have the opportunity to present evidence and witnesses and testimonies of third parties that can support those allegations that are in those lawsuits,” said the family law specialist. .

