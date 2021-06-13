How is the discussion of a fourth stimulus check and other financial aid going in Congress



More than 80 members of Congress support the sending of a fourth stimulus check.

Although the idea of a fourth stimulus check is still up in the air, there are other economic plans that are on the congressional table with high reluctance on the part of Republicans and a complicated scenario for Democrats, mainly for the majority leader in the Senate, Chuck schumer (New York).

On a new round of payments similar to the $ 1,400 US Rescue Plan (ARP), the president Joe biden has been openly on the sidelines, but according to the spokeswoman Jen Psaki, The president is “open to ideas” from congressmen on the next steps to recover the economy hit by the pandemic of COVID-19.

“He is happy to hear a variety of ideas about what would be most effective and what is most important to the advancement of the economy,” said Psaki.

However, he considered that the economic package of almost $ 4 trillion is the plan that interests the president now, especially since the investments established with the American Employment Plan and the Plan for American Families are long-term multi-year investments and contemplate direct aid to families. The Child Tax Credit is one of the supports that they contemplate, since it will allow the sending of up to $ 300 per month per child under 17 years of age.

“He has also come up with what he believes will be the most effective in the short term to get people back to work, to get through this crucial time frame and also to make us more competitive in the long term,” Psaki said last week.

Schumer looks for the best option to advance with President Biden’s plan, after the breakdown of the negotiations that the president had with the Republican senator Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia), who is leading a $ 928 billion plan instead of the $ 1.7 trillion for infrastructure proposed by President Biden.

The main problem for the Democrats is that the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth macdonough, ruled that they have a single chance to apply the Reconciliation rule this year, so they will have to evaluate how to do it, especially since they also have the intention of a justified immigration reform in economic aspects.

President Biden wants a bipartisan plan, but the scenarios are bleak for Schumer.

“He is personally leaning in, willing to compromise, spending time with senators, Democrats and Republicans, to discover what the art of the possible is,” said the Secretary of Commerce, Gina raimondo to CNN. “The only thing he won’t accept is inaction … It has to be big and bold, $ 1 trillion or more.”

And another check?

The scenario is uncertain for an additional round of aid similar to $ 1,400, although the majority of Americans are also in favor of payments, since according to a January survey by Data For Progress, almost two-thirds of all voters support payments. $ 2,000 a month to all Americans for the duration of the pandemic, one of the plans even proposed by the vice president Kamala harris when she was a senator from California.

Economists also believe that distributing more direct funds to Americans would help the poorest families, as indicated in a report by the Tax Policy Center, which even suggests a fifth stimulus check, but focused on low-income people, which would help lift 28 million people out of poverty.

“We modeled two options for additional payments of $ 1,400. You would start phasing out at lower income levels, what we call the faster removal pay, ”the report says. “The other payment option we modeled would replicate the ARP payment thresholds and limit eligibility to citizens.”

So far at least 80 congressmen, most Democrats in the House, support a fourth stimulus check, but the high-profile Democratic senators who pushed the idea have not touched on the issue again, focused on other negotiations. Among them are Elizabeth warren (Massachusetts) and Bernie sanders (Vermont), who is also chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

The most recent letter from the representatives was sent on May 17, signed by members of the House Ways and Means Committee, but without the endorsement of the president of the same. Richard Neal (Massachusetts).

The letter prompted by the representative Jimmy gomez -Y signed by six others– promotes the extension of the unemployment insurance bonus, which ends in September, as well as a fourth and fifth stimulus checks.

Plans for additional help are complicated by the advancement of COVID-19 vaccination and the reopening of businesses.