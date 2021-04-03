How is the dark mode of Google Maps activated and what does it offer?

The “Dark mode” it has already become a standard within mobile applications that require the screen to be turned on. One of those softwares is Google maps, the famous map service that practically all of us use to locate unknown places. Although the app already offered an automatic transition from light to dark during navigation, Google Maps can also change your main theme to a dark mode whenever you want.

First of all, what you should know is that the new Google Maps dark mode comes with three different settings: Sure, Dark and following system mode. Although having the screen in dark mode always activated is something that could make sense at first, in reality it is best to continue with the configuration that aligns the visual style of Google Maps with that of the operating system, the automatic one. Here’s a trick on how to do it.

For our mobile phone to automatically switch to dark mode we will have to set a specific time (when night begins to fall it would be ideal). Then Google Maps will be able to enable dark mode on its own. In other words, the navigation app uses the standard light mode during the day (the bright one), but enables the dark visual style at night, all without you having to touch anything on the screen at all.

However, How is dark mode enabled in google maps? To begin with, it is imperative to have the latest update of the cartographic service installed on your phone. If you already have it, start the application and look in the upper right corner for your profile picture. Click on it and a menu will appear where other associated Google accounts (if you have them) and multiple options will appear. Slide the screen down (almost to the end) and tap on “Settings”.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen. Now you should see a new section that says “Theme” on devices Android. Well, on terminals with operating system ios it changes a bit. In the “Settings” submenu a new range of options is displayed. Click on the first, where it says “Navigation” and slide until you find “Map display”. There we find the same three color options mentioned a couple of paragraphs above.

Select option “Always dark” (Andoird) or “Night” (iOS) on Google Maps will result in the application interface going dark. Of course, back on topic “Always clear” or “Day” is to repeat the same steps just described. The dark mode itself is well executed and makes it easy to make out streets and houses, losing little to no clarity compared to the light subject. All other elements of the interface are kept in a gray tone, and almost all the bright colors have been changed to more muted pastels.

Source: Google