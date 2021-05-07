How is the calendar? When is my turn

This week has marked a new phase in stage 2 of the Covid vaccination schedule. In several communities such as Madrid, Aragón and Castilla-La Mancha, the 50-59 age group has started, and even in Catalonia it is already planned to move to the under-50 age group in June.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said this week that the campaign goes “like a shot”.

Good news after several delays, first with the constant stumbling on AstraZeneca, whose age criteria has changed a lot since the punctures began in January, and then with Janssen, the single dose and great hope of the project, on which reviews have also been made for cases of thrombosis in newly injected patients.

End of alarm state

Now with the end of alarm state and therefore the decline in many regions of measures against the pandemic, the Government trusts immunization as the main tool to stop the advance of the virus. Until this Thursday, 5.6 million people (12% of the population) they had the full regimen, while nearly 13 million have received at least one dose.

Vaccination by age MINISTRY OF HEALTH

With these numbers, one of the Government’s marks has been met: reaching five million vaccinated in the first week of May. The next objectives are the following:

1st week of June: 10 million with the complete guideline. 3rd week of June: 15 million with the complete guideline. 4th week of July: 20 million with the complete guideline. End of August: 33 million with the complete guideline (70% of the Spanish population, which would be equivalent to group immunity).



The fringe of over 80 years old is practically finished, with 92% full regimen and only 6.6% missing a dose. That of 70-79 is very advanced, and only 12.9% are missing.

In those from 60 to 69, progress is made despite the delay and mistrust that arose around the preferred vaccine that had been assigned to them at the beginning, that of AstraZeneca. After about few and “rare” cases of deaths from thrombosis After receiving the vaccine, the campaign was suspended while the health authorities certified the safety of the drug, which was finally done by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

A little more of the half of the population at this age have received a puncture, and only 6.5% have both doses. Health has already given a free pass to use in this segment any available vaccine.

From AstraZeneca it only remains to know what will happen to those under 60 and essential personnel (policemen, firemen, teachers …) who received the first dose before its application was paralyzed: if the second is also given with the Oxford vaccine (now called VaxZevria) or Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna is used. The Ministry of Darias has delayed that decision until seeing the results of the experiments that are being carried out on that issue.

Under 60

With this panorama, this same week, several communities have begun the inoculation of the following age group, 50-59, for which the vaccination strategy of the Ministry of Health foresees that any available vaccine is used.

Madrid is already applying at these ages with messenger RNA vaccines, Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna. Catalonia and the Balearic Islands will start next Monday, and in fact the Catalan Generalitat calculates that their good rhythm will allow them start in the 40-49 strip in June.

Aragon, Andalusia, Navarra and Murcia have also started with this age group. And Health plans to authorize next week the use of Janssen in under 60 years.

With the strip 50-59 you will reach the end of the second stage of the vaccination strategy. The details of stage 3 are yet to be known, in which the provision of more vaccines (such as the German Curevac and others that have requested authorization from the EMA, the Russian Sputnik and Chinese Sinovac). In this phase, those under 50 years of age will begin to be inoculated.

Thus, the goal of immunizing 70% of the population by the end of August is maintained. As the summer is in between, Darias has already warned that those who do not attend their vaccination appointment because they are on vacation will have to wait at the end of the line to be inoculated.