The monetary authority ordered new measures to access dollars for both companies and for human beings in the midst of the fall in international reserves and in a context of growing demand for foreign currency due to the uncertainty regarding the definition of debt and the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Through communication "A" 7030, the agency established that the human people who want to access the quota of foreign currency allowed per month, will have to present an affidavit, as it happens with companies.

Through this mechanism, the savers will record that "on the day they request access to the market and in the previous 90 calendar days, they have not arranged sales of securities with settlement in foreign currency or transfers of them to depository entities abroad"

For this reason, many banks temporarily suspended the sale of dollars in the last round of last week, as they had to update their systems to the regulations.

The managers of Foreign Exchange Products of all entities worked during what was the last round of May at full speed with the technology area to implement this new measure.

"These are complicated rules. Breaches fall within the penal exchange regime. In addition, crossing exchange market operations with the securities market is the first time this has happened. It is a reloaded stock", he calls himself the financial director of a bank.

You must also commit not to carry out such operations “for the subsequent 90 consecutive days.”

The Central Bank adjusts the stocks in response to the fall in reserves.

What changes in home banking

In the latest regulation, the monetary authority also provided that companies that have dollars outside the country must use those funds to meet the payment of their commitments abroad, while announcing new restrictions on companies’ access to the Single and Free Market. of changes.

Given these changes, some banks suspended the sale of dollars on Friday, arguing that they were “adapting” their system to the modifications.

Thus, those who waited for the last business day of the month to acquire foreign currency, ended May without specifying the intended monthly savings.

According to data released in the latest report on the Evolution of the Exchange Market and Exchange Balance, in April, people bought about 248 million dollars, which gave rise of 42.5 percent compared to March.

During this period, the number of individuals that demanded banknotes for possession also grew, since 1,200,000 acquired foreign currency with an average purchase per capita of $ 185. “

So is the stocks for human persons

Over the months, the monetary authority has been adjusting the exchange stock by announcing different measures that have gradually reduced the freedom of savers to acquire dollars.

The BCRA seeks to prevent individuals from acquiring more than $ 200 a month.

June comes with new restrictions. The Central Bank banned this Friday that people who buy their dollars in banks can acquire more currencies via the MEP dollar or “in cash” for 90 days.

If you choose not to buy solidarity dollar, you can buy an unlimited amount of stock dollar, but its price is much higher (the cash settlement is around $ 110).

However, this week a restriction was added that places a five-day "parking" for dollar operations. The acquisition of dollars in the stock market is done through the purchase of a bond or a share in pesos, which is then sold in exchange for dollars. With parking, between buying and selling, assets must be retained, which carries risks in a volatile market like Argentina.

The government has also spun fine-tuned to prevent those who receive state aid from turning to buying dollars. In this sense, monotributistas and self-employed who take loans at zero rate can not buy solidarity dollar in banks or operate with MEP or CCL. This, until they finish repaying the loan completely.

Dollar: the limits for companies

The companies are the ones that really “move the ammeter” of the foreign exchange market, and that is why other restrictions apply to them.

Legal entities cannot buy dollars for hoarding: they only have access to foreign currency for the payment of imports, money orders or the payment of debts in foreign currency.

And the companies that access the dollar will be affected by the aforementioned "parking", which also affects private individuals.

The Central Bank's Board of Directors also established other measures for the access of companies to the Single and Free Exchange Market (MULC) "with the purpose of ordering the payment of obligations for the importation of goods", among which it was established that companies should request authorization prior to the BCRA to access the exchange market for the payment of commercial obligations abroad if they reduced the amount in force as of January 1, 2020.

On the other hand, companies that receive state aid to pay their employees’ wages (ATP program) will not be able to buy dollars on the Exchange for up to two years (one year if they have less than 800 employees). These companies total some 280,000 registered so far.

Companies that received subsidized loans at a rate of 24% cannot access the stock market dollar.