How is the 14-day detox challenge with apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has been used medicinally for centuries. But in recent years, the idea that this vinegar helps detoxify the body and lose weight has gained popularity. One of the trends points to the detox challenge with apple cider vinegar for 14 days.

What is the apple cider vinegar detox challenge?

Simply mix 1 to 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and drink it 30 minutes before meals for 14 days.

People who are trying this challenge share a kind of log of their 14 days in which they take the vinegar. They record details that they consider relevant such as what they have taken it with, how they feel in spirits, energy, what they have eaten, if they have presented a discomfort, have exercised and have not lost weight. Some report better digestion and less craving for unhealthy sweets and sugars.

Except for the taste of the vinegar, the challenge is easy to follow, since it does not indicate changes in the diet, it is low cost.

How effective is the apple cider vinegar detox challenge?

Apple cider vinegar may work for weight loss, but not necessarily for being a “detox.” For health experts, diets to remove toxins from your body and lose weight are neither necessary nor effective. It’s not even clear which toxin or toxins a cleanse is supposed to remove, or if this actually happens.

The National Institutes of Health note that Using detox diets is not supported by scientific research and could be dangerous.

Can you lose weight with Apple cider vinegar?

Apple Cider Vinegar May Help With Weight Loss According To Some Small Studies, but the loss is modest. The consumption of vinegar can have a slight advantage in weight loss if it is part of a complete healthy diet and physical activity.

Apple cider vinegar is made from fermented apples and its main active ingredient is acetic acid.

There are a large number of animal studies that suggest apple cider vinegar may promote weight loss. Studies in obese rats and mice suggest that Acetic acid can help lower blood sugar, prevent fat deposition, reduce appetite, and improve your metabolism.

Human studies have been the fewest, small, and short-term. One of the human studies showing positive results with vinegar was published in 2018 in the Journal of Functional Foods. 39 subjects who followed a calorie-restricted diet participated. The group that included apple cider vinegar in their diet lost more weight than the group that did not.

Harvard Health notes that the scientific evidence that consuming vinegar is a reliable, long-term means of losing weight is still unconvincing.

How much apple cider vinegar to drink

A daily dose of 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar dissolved in a glass of water. There are those who choose to mix it with olive oil to use as a salad dressing. It is recommended to consume in the morning or just before a meal.

Apple cider vinegar must be diluted as it erodes enamel and irritates the throat.

Precautions

Vinegar can alter insulin levels. People with diabetes should be especially careful with a diet rich in vinegar.

Vinegar can disrupt low potassium levels. This is important for those taking medications that can lower potassium such as common diuretics to treat high blood pressure.

