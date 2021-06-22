How is New York preparing for the mayoral primaries this Tuesday?

15 minutes. New York will hold a fierce primary on Tuesday to elect the candidates of the 2 main parties for mayor and other municipal offices. In the Democrat they live like real elections, since all the pools indicate that the candidate chosen by this group will be the next mayor of the Big Apple.

Polls Highlight Current Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams as Top Favorite, although closely followed by 3 other contenders. Namely: the former director of the Department of Sanitation Kathryn García, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Maya Wiley, former adviser to current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The top 3 represent the more moderate wing within the Democratic Party. Wiley has the backing of the most progressive voices, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Other well-positioned candidates with far fewer options, such as City Controller Scott Stringer and activist Dianne Morales, are vying for votes on the left for Wiley.

Eric Adams, a former police officer, has been able to galvanize the growing concern of New Yorkers about the rampant increase in insecurity and shootings. He thus presents himself as the best prepared candidate to stop crime.

Beyond security, education and the return to face-to-face classes, economic recovery, employment and housing have been the topics most addressed by candidates in these New York primaries.

For their part, Yang and Garcia, who share Adams’ vision of strengthening the police force, joined their political campaigns this weekend in a final attempt to steal the most votes from the favorite.

New voting system

In several joint events they asked the voters of the Democratic Party to choose businessman Yang as their first choice and Garcia second.

This strategy has not been to the liking of Adams (African American), who has tried to play the racist card by accusing his opponents of Asian and European origins, respectively, of having concocted his strategy to prevent “a person of color” from reaching the mayor’s office. .

The city of New York opens in these primaries a electoral system with multiple options. Voter can select up to 5 names in order of preference.

Through this initiative, the person elected the most times as the first choice may not be the winner if the candidate with the second most support is designated on many more occasions as the second choice of the voters.

The narrow margins between the favorites and the entry into force of the new system They leave the door open for any of these candidates to prevail this Tuesday.

However, as has happened in other elementary dates in New York, results could take days. The reason? Votes by mail, votes cast in advance, and ballots cast on the same Tuesday must be counted.

Republican primaries

In the republican arena, the campaign has not gained the same intensity or notoriety as on the Democratic side. Not because of the media noise or because of the number of candidates.

Only 2 opponents will face each other at the polls. Fernando Mateo, director and founder of the New York Federation of Taxi Drivers; and Curtis Silwa, the father of Guardian Angels urban patrols.

And it is that the Democratic tradition of the New York electorate presages that in the mayoral elections the Democratic candidate will prevail … If there is no surprise.