Kawhi Leonard has a juicy and lucrative shoe contract | Harry How / .
Like other NBA stars Kawhi Leonard receives part of his income from the brands he promotes. The best-known agreement and the one that brings you the most money is the one you have with the New Balance shoe brand.
Although Leonard has been sought by other brands, his alliance with this one has made him look like an athlete who has conviction and ethics regarding how to handle himself. That is why we are going to review how much the contract that unites them covers.
I just skipped this ad for Kawhi Leonard and New Balance. They hit the nail on the head.
“Our game speaks for itself” pic.twitter.com/TbhMAJulC2
– Javi Mendoza NBA (@JaviMendozaNBA) April 13, 2020
Something to highlight is that Leonard leads a very different life from the rest of the players in the league. That is why both its marketing representatives and those of the company have designed unique strategies to promote their models each year.
The figure that has his contract with New Balance goes by very little $ 5 million annually, there is even talk of exactly $ 5.2 million.
His earnings place the Los Angeles Clippers star among the 15 athletes with the highest earnings from sports sponsorship. In addition, there are a variety of additional incentives for individual awards received that also include the team with which you militate.
With the current pact, New Balance has once again established itself as a benchmark firm in the basketball shoe market. Although it has recognition in other sports, the image of Kawhi has made it position itself next to Nike, Adidas, Jordan Brand and Under Armor, which until a few years ago were far above.
@brandysshoes ⠀
.⠀
.⠀
.⠀
We Got Now.
A look at Kawhi Leonard’s All-Star edition OMN1S. @ Nbhoops # NewBalance # pacer #mensshoes ⠀ # brandysshoes #buynow #newcollection # summer2020 #stayhome #StaySafeStayHome #ShopOnlineHere #brandysshoes #footwear #shopstajit #onlines # pic
– Brandy’s Shoes (@ShoesBrandy) June 6, 2020
To date the best-selling model by the company using the image of Kawhi Leonard is the “All-Star edition OMN1S”. This ankle boot stands out in black and white along with a red band with the brand name.