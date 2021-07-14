“How is it possible that a party does not rule because of the polls? It’s called democracy”, by Marta Flich

How can it be that a party that polls are doing well right now is not ruling? It is called democracy.

According to the opposition, the problem is Pedro Sánchez himself (novelty), and they accuse him of choosing “by finger” the ministers of his new government. At the moment Ferraz lands in the Executive, and female and feminist municipalism will have more presence in communication, with the aim of seeking empathy.

Everything indicates that the rattle will continue for another two years, unless the opposition stops wanting the best for the country, pointing a finger while the General Council of the Judiciary or the Court of Accounts does not renew. That would be democracy!

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

👇 MORE MARTA FLICH 👇