How is Eden Hazard’s recovery going?

Eden Hazard returned to Madrid to continue your recovery from psoas, muscle that is in the abdominal cavity and in the front part of the thigh and that has been his most recent nightmare. “El Duque” worked with Lieven Maesschalk, a physiotherapist for the Belgium team, who recommended do not operate, as did the doctors of the merengue team.

In the coming days, Hazard will be subjected to “an extreme treatment to strengthen the lower body“, According to Belgian sources.

Eden, because of muscle problems and the coronavirus, already he has missed 23 games with Real Madrid this season. And of course, he could not be for his team at the start of the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

In its Last season with Chelsea he played 37 games league, while in the two years that accumulates with him meringue set, sum 25 matches league. A devastating deficit. Hazard hasn’t played a full game in more than 500 days.

The Real Madrid, faced with a careful financial situation, and considering that Hazard has not been profitable at all, I would consider sell it this summer to recover part of the money invested by the Belgian – more than 100 million. The figure handled by the “White House” is approximately $ 58 million.

Hazard wants to come back now

Roberto Martinez, Belgium national coach, supported his figure and pointed out that Hazard is “desperate” for playing soccer again. “I think Eden is generally calm, but now he’s desperate to get back. No matter how much experience you have, when you are a player who cannot be on the court, you feel strangeMartinez explained.

Eden Hazard’s return is scheduled for mid April. It could reach the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool, which will be played on April 14. However, experience has already made it clear that forcing is not a good idea, so a tentative date for his return would be April 21, in the visit to Cádiz. Everything will depend on its evolution.