How is each zodiac sign in friendship according to character, scale of values ​​and philosophy of life

Friendship is one of the noblest and most beautiful feelings of the human being, which connects with the best of ourselves and the most spiritual of our nature, at least when it comes to true friendship. Well, we will see How do each of the zodiac signs feel this noble emotion and what traits differentiate them, who are the best gifted and willing compared to those who might have it more difficult, all of this according to character, scale of values ​​and philosophy of life of each of the signs.

Aries



As it happens in love, also in friendship, Aries empathize like lightning and go without limits with their dearest friends, but they also hope to receive what they give and when they are disappointed, which is not uncommon, then they will break or They will cool down just as quickly and without compromise. Aries is all or nothing and, as in love, his friendships are always passionate and temporary disagreements are not strange. Behind their rude ways they hide a big heart.

Taurus



For friendship, as it happens in love and many other areas of his life, Taurus always goes slowly and safely. Time, loyalty and perseverance are values ​​of the utmost importance in these matters, but when you finally give your heart fully, you will do so for life and even if you make a mistake in your choice, it will take time to be disappointed and get that person out of your mind. life, something that if he does the same, it will be forever and without turning back. He is loyal, generous, and protective yet possessive.

Gemini

It is one of the most sociable signs, extroverted and endowed with a natural ability to relate, make all kinds of friends and even get out of them what really interests them. In many cases they tend to be superficial relationships although they show great camaraderie and complicity. He is an excellent counselor, gifted with great ability to land on his feet in all kinds of situations. Their relationships are often subject to many changes as they do not like to be tied down or possessive people.

Cancer

Due to its deeply sensitive and protective nature, it is a very gifted sign for friendship that when deep has many feminine and maternal connotations and it is not surprising that it empathizes much better with women than with men, unless they are highly sensitive. and refined. However, it is difficult for him to open up given his introversion, shyness and fear of being harmed. Her feelings run deep, she gives and longs to receive tons of affection and understanding.

Leo

As a friend Leo is warm, protective and domineering, due to their high views they have few really intimate and deep friends but these are very solid and stable, although also due to these high views they are exposed to painful disappointments. They are faithful, loyal and constant in their feelings and expect the same from those they truly consider their friends. They are generous and arouse great admiration among their friends. They are better understood with men than with women.

Virgo



It is not easy for these natives to establish romantic relationships, neither friendship nor love, they are very introverted, hypersensitive, sensitive and complicated. However, when they finally manage to establish a deep and sincere friendship, he will fight to maintain it as if it were a treasure. They tend to give more than they receive and often suffer in silence because many times they do not find the same answer. They tend to sacrifice, self-denial or renunciation for the people they love, be it a partner or friends.

Libra



This is one of the best signs to establish all kinds of relationships and friendships since they are very cordial and extroverted and at the same time they adapt and even blend in with the other person. They know how to find meeting points like no one else and inspire sympathy and usually have many friends. In relationships they always seek harmony and reject conflicts or make an effort to solve them. They hate loneliness and need to go through life with someone, so they are excellent friends.

Scorpio



Deeply passionate inside Scorpio is as possessive as he is radical in his affections, be it love or friendship, and will give his heart to the depths or be cold and distant as ice. He does not give his friendship easily but when he does it will be for life and will give even his blood for his loved ones. Sometimes, unconsciously, they tend to do more harm to those they love the most or bully them, but they will always be deeply faithful and loyal to their friends, who will be very few.

Sagittarius

This is one of the best signs for friendship relationships, we could even say that Sagittarius is the friend that everyone would like to have: extrovert, kind, generous, protective, adapts to everyone and likes everyone. In reality, friendship is the ideal relationship for these people because of their love of freedom and independence. He is an excellent adviser and loyal friend, he is not possessive or demanding, although they do not tolerate being possessive with them. They feel that their friends are a part of their family.

Capricorn

It is not easy for these natives to relate, much less make deep friendships. They generally have few but very good friends and these tend to remain throughout their lives. They do not like groups and prefer the most intimate relationships but they are very valuable and trustworthy friends, deep, loyal and very committed although it is true that they also demand a lot. They are upright and have high moral qualities although on the outside they often do not have a sympathetic character.

Aquarium

This sign is considered to be the friendship par excellence and for them friendship can become more important than the couple or the family since they think that the family links them by blood while friendship does it by the soul. Their independence and deep love of freedom make this the ideal bond for them. He is faithful, constant and loyal as a friend and always has a hand extended to the other. Very sociable and communicative but capable of establishing solid and deep relationships.

Pisces

This is one of the most sensitive and emotional signs in the entire zodiac, deeply self-sacrificing, self-sacrificing, and generous with his dearest friends. They give it their all with the greatest and most sincere detachment but they run the risk of suffering painful betrayals or disappointments or even that those who were previously their best friends end up being their enemies. Despite everything, nothing will change their altruistic and hospitable nature. You often give much more than you receive and often feel misunderstood.