The navy blue jumpsuit of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) is hung on a hanger outside the base. It is one of the changes imposed by the increased need for care in times of coronavirus. These changes extend to the plastic that now surrounds the interior of the ambulance and facilitates cleaning after handling suspicious cases, and the use of facial shields, masks and waterproof aprons that lend drama costumes to the already dramatic pandemic scenario.

The stamped and numbered death certificates yet to be filled out, each with its three copies (one white, one pink and one yellow), and the shrouds (two for each body) give the measure of what the shifts have been of rescuers in the city of São Paulo. The team’s ears are trained to understand a language that to a layman is just a hissing filled with codes that come from two radios. From wheezing, it is important to be aware of the number of the ambulance (if it is yours, start preparing to leave) and what to expect regarding the conditions of those who are asking for emergency assistance.

The guidelines are given by a central. In the last month, special attention has been paid to code 36, which indicates respiratory failure. If it is accompanied by the letter delta, the condition is serious and needs immediate assistance. The combination of number and letter has led to an immediate association: suspected covid-19. There were 5,998 calls in these conditions in the last 60 days, according to the City Hall, equivalent to one hundred daily calls.

O state this week accompanied a duty at a city base. There, the report talked to a doctor with more than a decade of experience in pre-hospital care. The night and dawn ended up being surprisingly calm, especially when compared to previous shifts in April. It was days that, according to the professional, the almost exclusive assignment was to verify deaths in city residences, most of them with some suspicion of coronavirus. In 24 hours, there was not five minutes left to rest.

This week, the City said that it will hire specific teams to do this service, returning to leave the ambulances to act in urgent care, as requested by the employees. “There was no point in taking recourse to the care of the living,” said an official.

Over the past month, this doctor, who will have his identity preserved at his request, noticed an intensification of the coronavirus in the peripheries and entered the victims’ homes, where he left frequently after leaving a death certificate with his relatives. Part of what he saw on these visits and his perception of the disease in the city can be read in the testimony below, which was given while waiting for the next call:

“I remember the last death check I did well. It was in Cidade Ademar (in the south of São Paulo), a poor, poor, poor place. We arrived at the edge of the house, in the shack, actually. The victim had been coming for four days with a cough and fever. In the morning, I didn’t want to eat, and when they went to see him in the early afternoon, he was dead. A man in his 40s with a mental disability. ‘But didn’t you take him to the hospital?’ “We didn’t take it because everyone who goes to the hospital says that they can’t do the exam, that it is to go home. He wasn’t so bad, but he died suddenly,” I was told there.

People have had this experience at some point in their lives of having a little cough, fever and body pain. It looks like it’s just another flu. Only it isn’t. It is a flu with totally different and very treacherous behavior. For certain people, it will kill.

I went in to see. It was a shack with a room like those that extend inwards. A room with five beds. A window to the back, which was a service area. The aunt, who took care of the man, was lying on the couch with a difficult breath. ‘You saw a person die, take that woman now to the hospital,’ I told them. ‘I’m fine, doctor. I will not, no ‘. She was not well, I could tell by her breathing. They arranged a car to take her to a health facility nearby, but she didn’t want to go. The victim’s brother was also in the house and kept coughing, coughing and coughing. And people entering and leaving that contaminated environment as if it were normal.

How normal is all this? How is it normal to die? But I believe it has to do with how much suffering these people carry in life. This may just be another stage in life that is difficult for them. It is difficult to wake up early, take chances at the bus stop at dawn, live with the routine of violence in the peripheries. Death is part of the daily lives of those who live on the periphery. The death of people who were not supposed to die, either due to violence or because they did not have access to a good health service. Society lives with different values ​​in Cidade Ademar compared to Higienópolis, fundamental values ​​such as the right to life. When I went to declare deaths in the most peripheral areas, I realized how cruel the reality of the epidemic is.

Still, the family welcomes you, but you have to access the victim in the environment where the death was to see if there is anything there that suggests a violent death. You have to bare the person, take off all your clothes to see if that death was not due to an external cause. The process of stripping the person and examining the intimacy of that body is not an easy thing. The family has never witnessed and is being invited to attend because we need someone in the family to testify that we are not doing something unethical. It is a very thorough, thorough examination.

Then there is the collection of the covid exam, which looks silly, with a cotton swab on the nose and another cotton swab on the mouth, but it is an invasion in that body that died. Collecting the back of the mouth is not always easy. The death may have happened eight, ten hours ago and there is already rigidity. You have to force it to put the swab into your mouth.

So, let’s prepare the body. All that clothes that were cut – we didn’t take the clothes off, we cut the clothes – and that was left open around the victim, we are going to use the sheet she was about to fold and a second sheet to wrap. It is placed inside the first shroud, has a zipper that closes, which finishes being closed on the head. We always leave our faces a little outside to offer the family a moment of prayer. Watch for five minutes. We have to put a second shroud after cleaning the first one and then close it definitively. The family will no longer have access to this person, they can no longer touch it.

When we arrive at the scene for cases like this, the family is sometimes waiting for hours, which is also a very exhausting thing. You have a loss of a family member and you wait for hours. It is dependent on the State, there is nothing to do, there is no way to change this course. You have to conform and wait.

The State arrives, Samu is a representative of the State’s health arriving there to try to provide a solution for what had no solution before, for the previous need, he was not competent to prevent this death. Somehow, after death the state has to go there and people are still grateful. The State was unable to prevent that death, which is an avoidable death. Death by covid is a preventable death in most cases. Entuba, take care right. It won’t save everyone, but it manages to greatly reduce mortality.

We feel with each shift that the epidemic problem is getting worse. I don’t think the situation here has to be less bad than it was in Italy, Spain, France or the United States. We do not have the conditions that Germany has either in the ICU bed or in the capacity to do tests for coronavirus. Our conditions are nowhere close to what we have seen in Europe. Our sanitary conditions are worse, the population density in the peripheries is very high. So, what we are imagining is that our situation is going to be as dramatic as it was in those places. “

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.