The coronavirus outbreak has changed the way people relate to others, in addition to other factors such as the economy of the countries in which it is present. Likewise, given the restriction to go out as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus, the internet and the various services it offers have seen significant growth. Such is the case that in Europe, YouTube decided to lower the quality of reproduction of its contents to avoid the collapse of its servers, for example.

Due to this increase in online consumption, Internet marketing research company Comscore set out to analyze the consumption of the digital audience in Mexico in order to determine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the online behavior of Mexican users.

– Government: According to Comscore, since the beginning of this year, the “Government” category has presented an upward trend, both in page views and in minutes consumed, reaching its highest point during the first week of last April . During that week, the government led by López Obrador announced various measures, including the suspension of “Non-Essential” activities by the public and private sectors until April 30, in addition to announcing the “Emergent Plan” against the pandemic. During the first week of April, the “Government” category registered an increase of 24.3%, especially in terms of page views, compared to the same week in March 2020 and grew 39.7% compared to the immediately previous week. In terms of minutes, the category registered a growth of 48.9%, comparing it against the same week in March 2020 and 42.9% against the previous week.

Likewise, during the last week of March, there was also a rebound, since the government of Mexico decreed the start of Phase 2. In addition, before COVID-19, the Government announced a series of supports for people living ” up to date”.

Thus, if a comparison is made from March to February, a slight decrease of -0.7% was registered in terms of page views. However, in terms of minutes, an increase of 4.6% was recorded. It should be noted that since last Friday, February 28, the date in which the first case of contagion of coronavirus was registered in Mexico, the following weeks began to present a sharp increase in the number of page views and minutes within the sites of “News / Information”.

– News: Likewise, since the first death from COVID-19 was recorded in Mexico (the last week of February 2020), news and information sites recorded an increase of 31.1% more in the consumption of page views, if carried out the comparison with the last week of March 2020, so it grew by 25.2% comparing it against the immediately previous week. Likewise, during the first week of April there was a growth of 24.1% in terms of page views, comparing it against the same week in March.

However, it registers a decrease of -2.7% against the immediately previous week. In terms of minutes the category registered a growth of 22.1% comparing it against the same week in March 2020 and 0.4% against the previous week. If the comparison of March against February of this year is made, the “News / Information” category registered a slight decrease with -0.1% in terms of Minutes. While in terms of page views there was a slight increase of 0.4% It is noteworthy that, on March 17, a large part of the universities decided to cancel the classroom classes and several companies opted for distance work.

– Education: For its part, during the last week of March, the “Education” category registered its highest point, in terms of page views with 186.7 million, which implies a growth of 34.7% compared to the previous week. During the first week of April, almost the same level of page views was maintained, with a slight reduction of 186.4 million, compared to the same week in March 2020, which represents an increase of 16.8%.

Regarding minutes, it reached the highest point during the first week of April with 166.3 million. If you compare against the previous week, it is possible to notice a growth of 5.9% and an increase of 64.8% compared to the same week in March. Comparing March against February of this year, the “Education” category registered an increase of 9.7% in terms of minutes and a growth of 1.1% in terms of page views.

– Videogames: The gamer area of ​​the country has also shown changes these days of self-isolation, since since the third week of March, the “Games” category registered a constant increase, both in page views and in minutes. Similarly, during the first week of April, the “Games” category reached one of its highest points of the year. In terms of page views, it reached 104.8 million and grew 28.2% compared to the previous week. However, comparing it against the same week in March 2020, it registers an increase of 43%. In terms of minutes, during the first week of April 2020, the category registered 938 million, which implies a growth of 46.1% compared to the same week in March 2020 and 3.3% against the previous week. Comparing March against February of this year, the “Games” category registered a growth of 4.6% regarding minutes.

– Entertainment: Since the third week of March 2020, the “Entertainment” category registered a constant increase, both in page views and in minutes. During the first week of April 2020, it registered 211 million page views, representing a growth of 2.5% compared to the immediately previous week. If you talk about minutes, during the first week of April, the category registered 2,404 million, which implies a growth of 11.9% compared to the same week in March 2020 and 4% against the previous week. This figure is the highest in the year. Comparing March against February of this year, the “Entertainment” category registered an increase of 2.3% with respect to Minutes.

– Health: The “Health” category registered its highest point of the year during the first week of April, both in page views and in minutes. In terms of page views the category reached 44 million. This implies a growth of 21.5% compared to the same week in March of this year and a growth of 19.8% compared to the previous week. In terms of minutes, it registered an increase of 46.6% more compared to the same week in March 2020 and grew 17.9% compared to the immediately previous week.

