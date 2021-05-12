How is Covid spread now in the world? Only 2% of those infected are carriers of 90% of the virus that circulates

A study developed by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, in the United States, has just yielded new evidence that help understand behavior of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes covid-19, and that, therefore, can help make decisions focused on the control of the pandemic. Three new conclusions are drawn from the work, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA (PNAS). One of them, the one that gives title to the research: only two percent of people are positive in a PCR test – which diagnoses an active SARS-CoV-2 infection they carry 90% of the circulating viral load between communities or social groups.

This result corroborates the thesis that there is few “supercarriers” viruses that probably act as “virus super-spreaders” and they cause ‘super contagion’ events by loading 90% of the circulating amount of virus into your body. “A higher rate of contagion from ‘viral supercarriers’ would be consistent with recent contact tracing analyzes suggesting that 80 to 90% of infections are caused by 10-20% of infected people“, the researchers explain.

This data also agrees with the “surprisingly low” transmission rates that have been detected among roommates, schoolmates and partners in the same household, continue the biochemists, who affirm that these facts can be explained “if only a small fraction of infected people have viral loads high enough to facilitate active transmission“.

As the doctor in Virology Javier Cantón has expressed on Twitter, this data is “brutal and very graphic”, while specifying that “viral load is not the same throughout the process. A supercontagator could have normal viral loads at the time of the PCR test. But a couple of days later, it could be very dangerous to be around him. “

Similar viral load, different evolution

The work, which has been carried out with 72,500 saliva samples of campus students collected between August and December 2020 – when the ‘British’ variant B.1.1.7 was not yet predominant – also reveals that viral loads of hospitalized covid-19 patients are similar to those of asymptomatic students sampled on the Colorado Boulder college campus.

Of the 72,500 tests performed -all people who they had no symptoms associated with covid-19 at the time of collection, 1,405 tested positive. “The distribution of viral loads observed in our asymptomatic university population was indistinguishable from what has been reported in hospitalized populations” by covid-19, the researchers reveal.

Comparison of viral load in hospitalized and asymptomatic symptoms of covid-19 PNAS

This conclusion, for Canton, means that “we are surrounded by potential hospitalized. But what does your body do ‘wrong’ to get there? Little do we know yet, “he laments. In other words,” how viral load does not determine severity Of the covid-19, an asymptomatic person may be a walking viral bomb, a supercontagator “.

In this sense, “the great unknown” for Javier Cantón is “How can you have a high viral load and be fine but infect another who, with a low load, goes to the ICU? Things have been posted. It has a genetic component. It also depends on how our immune system fights. Some cross-immunity with other coronaviruses may play a role. Resume: We don’t know, you may go to the ICU, so protect yourself until you get vaccinated “, has settled the biochemist in a Twitter thread.

50% of positives are not contagious

The third finding of the American researchers has revealed that half of the people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 are not contagious. According to this study, “regardless of the symptomatic state, approximately the fifty% of people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 appear to be in non-infectious stages of infection because they have low viral loads in a range from which live viruses have rarely been isolated. “

To reach this conclusion, the team measured Ct levels of the samples that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Ct is the cycle threshold and is inversely correlated with viral load – the higher the Ct, the less virus; or the other way around: the lower the Ct values, the higher the viral levels and the greater contagion.

“It is worth treating all PCR positives as contagious”

This information, for Canton, is “controversial” because “we are confining all positives”regardless of its level of contagiousness. However, the virologist explains that “this is done because it is not feasible to study in each case if they have infective virus” and recalls that “the countries that are getting better out of it is not because they are looking for the contagious among those who are positive by PCR” . And, since viral load varies during the infection process, consider that “worth it treat all PCR positives as contagious. “

In conclusion, the US researchers state that “it is imperative that we find ‘supercarriers’ virus and inform them about your infection status quickly, easily and accessible “.