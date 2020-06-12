Colorectal surgery is used to treat different problems related to the colon

This surgery consists of a surgical operation that is performed on the digestive tract, specifically the colon, rectum and anus, according to specialist Damien Wilson for the News Medical portal.

Those who are in charge of this type of surgery are the proctologists, and the procedure is commonly used for the treatment of colon cancer.

When is the surgery needed

The colorectal surgery It is performed to treat different problems related to the colon, from cancer to colitis and injuries that occur in this area, as well as to correct malformations, such as perforated anus, and prolapses and problems caused by hemorrhoids, among others.

To know if surgery is needed, it is first necessary to carry out a series of studies according to the ailments or problems that arise in the colon. Since not all problems are the same, surgical techniques can vary.

What are the surgical techniques

Techniques range from excision of the large intestine, lateral internal sphincterotomy or transanal endoscopic microsurgery, as well as anoplasty, intestinal diversion, among others.

The lateral internal sphincterotomy is used to operate on tears or cracks that occur in the anal region.

A surgery of intestinal diversion It involves diverting or redirecting stool due to the removal of part of the intestine, or so that the injured part of the intestine has time to heal.

Anal endoscopic microsurgery is a less invasive process than any other surgical procedure. This surgery It is done to remove rectal polyps of considerable size. By increasing the precision of the dissection, surgery has a low incidence in patients.

For its part, laparoscopy is a widely used technique due to the use of an internal camera for better visualization and operation with specialized surgical tools. This allows long incisions to be made in the abdominal area, which benefits the patient, since it allows rapid recovery.

In a colorectal surgery All the necessary techniques will be used to treat the patient’s condition. The diagnosis and treatment varies in each case, that is why it is essential to be well advised with a specialist doctor to know the specific procedure that must be performed.