A new Turkish novel, Broken wings, lands on the Telefe screen this Wednesday the 20th, at 17:45. And it is added to the combo of the other three that are already on the screen: And who are you? Orphans and Elif.

Broken wings it is part of the same line of the soap opera that comes from Turkey and that seems to have been installed to stay for a long time. In the new soap opera, it is told the story of overcoming a mother and her four children that, despite poverty, they will go forward united by love.

Recorded in Turkey and in the most imposing residences in Istanbul, Broken Wings is the typical drama with a share of romance and much suffering for its protagonists. In this case, Zeynep, Emre, Cemre and their young sister Aysun, who, after the unexpected death of their father, fall into poverty. His motivation in life is his mother Nefise, the only person who will do anything for his well-being.

As usual, the drama of social differences and love that emerges despite that will be one of the main components.

With the arrival of “Broken Wings”, Telefe adds a fourth Turkish can.

In the midst of the family crisis, Nefise and Zeynep will find love at the hands of two rich and powerful brothers. However, countless betrayals, conspiracies and hatred will envelop this family that the only thing they want is to remain united.

The new production stars Melis Tüzüngüç, Deniz Bolişik, Ahmet Varli and Seda Türkmen, relevant names in the Turkish entertainment industry, and in particular of these soap operas that go around the world.

Broken Wings invites you to reflect on values ​​such as family, honesty and love for children carried to the last consequences, in addition to topics such as obsession, envy and betrayal.

In this way, Telefe’s afternoons from Monday to Friday will be entirely devoted to canned fictions in Turkey with four productions. Soap operas already on the air are shortened a little to give space to the new one.

The grid is like this: at 17, And who are you; then, at 17:45, the novelty of Broken Wings is inserted; then, at 18:30, Huérfanas, which was installed at that time with a good rating, and as a closing, at 19, the endless Elif.

