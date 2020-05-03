Blood pressure is the amount of blood the heart pumps because of the degree of resistance to blood flow in the arteries, so high blood pressure occurs when the arteries are narrow and the heart continues to pump blood, which can cause a heart disease.

However, the body can control blood pressure through mechanisms. For example, you can change the amount of blood the heart pumps, as well as the diameter of the arteries and the volume of blood in the bloodstream.

These mechanisms help regulate blood pressure and are governed by the sympathetic branch of the autonomic nervous system and by the kidneys, according to the Merck Manual of General Medical Information.

When blood pressure drops, the kidneys release an enzyme called renin into the bloodstream, renin breaks down angiotensinogen, a protein that circulates in the bloodstream.

It is in turn it releases a hormone called angiotensin 2, which produces the construction of muscle walls of the small arteries, increasing blood pressure.

For its part, the kidneys also respond directly to changes in blood pressure, for example, if blood pressure increases, the kidneys also increase the elimination of salt and water, consequently, blood volume decreases and blood pressure returns to its values. normal.

Blood pressure is considered high when it gives a reading of 140/90 mm Hg or more, to measure it there are several instruments such as a sphygmomanometer, the person must be sitting without crossing his legs and with his back reclined on a backrest.

Risk factors are obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, alcohol abuse, excess salt in the diet, which is why experts recommend leading a healthy lifestyle, losing weight through a low-diet salt and fats.

Although some people with high blood pressure have no symptoms, others have headaches, nosebleeds, dizziness, redness of the face, and fatigue. So it is recommended that you go to the doctor to rule out any complications.

