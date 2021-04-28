How is Alzheimer’s diagnosed? It can be through writing

We tell you about the studies to diagnose this disease (and how to prevent it) Photo: iStock

Tell me how you write and I will tell you if you will suffer from Alzheimer’s. This is the conclusion that psychiatrists have come to for decades based on the famous studies of nuns and the theft of cookies, now perfected by artificial intelligence (AI).

We tell you more about: The AI ​​that diagnoses eye diseases with recycled Samsung cell phones

Minnesota nuns

It so happens that in the 1980s the study of a group of 678 nuns from the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame began, in a convent in Mankato, Minnesota, and to date conclusions are still being drawn from this case.

David snowdon, a researcher at the University of Minnesota, began with this research that consisted of measuring the linguistic mastery that the religious women showed in the autobiographies they wrote as a requirement to enter the convent.

If their narrative fluency was high, the chance that they would develop Alzheimer’s was lower than that of those nuns who were limited in their written expression.

We leave you some examples of how Alzheimer’s is diagnosed

“When I finished the eighth grade, in 1921, I longed to be a novice in Mankato but I did not have the courage to ask my parents for permission, so Sister Agreda did it on my behalf and they quickly gave their authorization.” Conclusion: low probability of Alzheimer’s.

“When I left school, I worked at the post office.” Conclusion: high probability of Alzheimer’s.

The prognosis of the occurrence of Alzheimer’s could be made decades in advance.

The nuns entered the convent around the age of 22, at that age they wrote their autobiographies.

It was observed that 60 years later, 80% of the nuns with a low written verbal level had developed Alzheimer’s. While only 10% of the nuns with good prose had manifested this neurodegenerative disease.

The cookie theft

Inspired by this famous psychiatric research, Guillermo Cecchi, manager of the Computational Psychiatry and Neuroimaging laboratory at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center, in New York, United States, affirms that AI can make this type of prediction even more easily, according to the results obtained by his team and presented in their presentation during a virtual conference organized by the IBM company.

“What we did was ask ourselves the question of whether people were going to develop Alzheimer’s after the age of 85, taking a linguistic sample very simple of them ”, he expressed.

So, instead of being asked to write their bio, they were simply given a psychometric test from the 1950s known as “the cookie theft” consisting of a picture of a boy taking cookies from a kitchen jar and his little sister He tries to stop it, while the mother, with her back to them, washes the dishes and, absorbed in something looking out the window, does not realize that the water is spilling from the sink.

“The theft of cookies.” (Photo: Courtesy IBM)

“We take samples of both written and spoken language from patients, always within the framework of strictly clinical studies. Then we identify the tone of their voice and we work on the possibility of detecting the presence of metaphors in their speech ”, clarified Cecchi.

He also released the following two typical examples of “cookie theft” image descriptions.

A boy, a cookie jar, a mother, an overflowing sink The boy is stealing a cookie, the girl is trying to dissuade him, the mother does not realize

The first description, given its low semantic level, correlates with a high probability of Alzheimer’s.

The second, in contrast, is associated with a low possibility of the appearance of said disease, because it shows a greater insight into the meaning of the image.

“Taking only the syntactic structure, the structure of subjects and predicates that we all learn in elementary school, it is possible to infer the scale of cognitive impairment with a precision of 70%”, explained this researcher.

The Chinese Cansino vaccine does not contain the virus that causes Covid-19 and is a single dose https://t.co/e462LscWNq – Tec Review (@TecReview) April 27, 2021

Forecast is not inescapable destiny

However, this percentage should not be assumed as an irreversible sentence, but as a warning that if a person does not start to jump-start their brain through activities such as reading or learning new languages, then it will be difficult to reverse the unfortunate prognosis, according to Cecchi.

“Using artificial intelligence techniques it is possible to obtain very rich information about the trajectory of the person that on average is obtained between seven and eight years before there is any recognizable symptom according to traditional methods to assess cognitive status,” he said.

In this way, a cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, so widely used in digital marketing to find out what type of products customers prefer, is now being used in another way, without profit, for the benefit of people’s mental health .