How is Alex Zanardi one year after his accident?

The Italian continues to receive treatment for the serious head and face injuries he sustained after colliding with a truck last June.

Daniela Zanardi, in an interview for BMW, said that her husband was undergoing a rehabilitation program that included multimodal and pharmacological stimulations.

“I would like to say to all the people who are thinking and praying for Alex that he is fighting, as he always has,” he revealed.

“The expressions of affection that we have received from friends, fans, acquaintances, athletes and people related to the world of motorsports during the last year have been nothing less than moving and overwhelming and have served us with enormous support in dealing with all this.”

“However, a very special thank you goes to the medical staff.”

Daniela explained that her husband’s situation continued to be complicated and that there had been setbacks along the way, since Zanardi He still hasn’t spoken since the accident.

Alex Zanardi, BMW Team RBM BMW M4 DTM

Photo by: Andreas Beil

“It has been a very complex process that has required more neurosurgery and has been characterized by several setbacks,” he said.

“Alex is in a stable state, which means he can undergo training programs for both his brain and his body. He can communicate with us, but he still can’t speak.”

“After a long time in a coma, the vocal cords must regain their elasticity. This is only possible through practice and therapy.”

“He still has a lot of strength in his arms and hands, and he’s training intensely with the team.”

Despite the long recovery period, Daniela said she couldn’t be sure how long it would be before her husband could return home.

“It’s definitely another big challenge,” he said. “It is a very long journey and at the moment you cannot predict when he will be able to return home.”

“We put all our energy into Alex’s recovery. Therefore, we have decided to use this interview as a unique opportunity to inform the public about his recovery status and answer some frequently asked questions.”

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and will leave it that way for now.”

Also read: