How is Alaia after the separation of Adamari and Toni Costa?

Getty Images How is Alaia after the separation of Adamari López and Toni Costa. Here a picture of when the girl was a baby

Last Thursday Adamari López surprised all his followers, after confirming that he had decided to separate from his partner for almost 10 years, the dancer Toni Costa. The television host not only shared a video on her Instagram account referring to the issue, which had been revealed by the Los Angeles newspaper La Opinion, but also spoke with her partner from the program “Hoy Día”, Chiquibaby, where she stressed several times that the determination to break up with Toni was his.

And beyond the messages of encouragement and affection that the fans of the Puerto Rican have expressed to her since then, a question that many ask is how is her 6-year-old daughter Alaia, who has a close relationship with her father, as as his fans have noticed throughout all these years, where Costa, according to his followers, has by far earned the title of the best father in the world.

Adamari responded to that concern in dialogue with Chiquibaby, after confessing through tears, but without going into details, that precisely her decision to end her relationship with Toni Costa was for the well-being of her and her daughter.

Play

Adamari López announces her separation from Toni Costa | todayDay | TelemundoOfficial video of todayDay. Adamari López announces her separation from dancer and choreographer Toni Costa. The presenter assures that she made the decision for the well-being of her family, especially that of her daughter Alaïa. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 YouTube: youtube.com/c/HoyDia?sub_confirmation=1 Website: telemundo.com/shows/hoydia Facebook: facebook.com/hoydiatelemundo Twitter: twitter.com/hoydia Instagram: instagram .com / hoydia / SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/UnNuevoDiaYT hoyDía With a focus… 2021-05-27T16: 00: 57Z

“She is a six-year-old girl and she needs the best of both parents. We do not know the future, but what I can tell you is that I am a strong woman and I am brave. I have my moments of difficulty, or that bring me down a bit, but I think I have always been restrained when making decisions like these, and even more so at this time that, as you mentioned, everything I do will have an effect on me. Princess Alaia ”, commented the Puerto Rican.

The stars of the small screen warned that despite his break with Toni Costa, the choreographer will continue to be present in their little girl’s life.

“She knows that she has two parents who love her and will always love her, and she knows that we will be there for her at all times. And in that I put my energy every day of my life, “added Adamari.

Play

Toni Costa talks about his separation with Adamari and the future of his family | Suelta La Sopa Official video of Telemundo Suelta La Sopa. Toni Costa shared how he faces his separation from Adamari López and made his priorities clear: “we will continue working hand in hand with God to recover our family.” Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/SueltaLaSopaYT Suelta La Sopa: It is an entertainment program that offers the latest news and headlines… 2021-05-27T23: 58: 12Z

The television host was questioned by her friend about the message she sends to women who put their children first, like her, without explaining why she made that emphasis on Adamari, and there the actress also showed that things with him His daughter’s father is very cold, because he asked his audience to pray for her and her baby, but he did not include the choreographer in the request.

“(I tell them) that I understand them, that I am in their shoes, that mother’s love is unconditional, and that it will always prevail, but that for one to be a good mother and exemplary moms, and that we can give them the best We also have to support ourselves, take care of ourselves and focus on ourselves ”, mentioned the animator, 50 years old.

“It has been a while now, because living this healthy lifestyle, where I have learned to love myself, love myself, respect myself, value myself, and be a priority,” added the Puerto Rican.