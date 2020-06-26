As you probably know, or at least intuit, there are different network configurations. There are the most basic, which connect one or two home computers. And we also have much more advanced ones, capable of gathering thousands of teams among them. For example, those used in multinational companies. Now, at times it can be difficult to distinguish one from the other, and that is the purpose of this article. We are going to teach you, in simple steps, how difference a WAN network of Red lan.

The main difference between WAN and LAN

Very briefly, we can say that LAN networks, or local area networks, are those that are usually used in private homes. They make it easy to connect printers, accessories, and other similar devices. In the business field they also find their place, but interconnected with each other. This is when they open the way for WAN networks, or wide area networks.

If we go into more detail, we can say that LAN networks connect a group of computers or terminals that are very close to each other. For example, in a house or a small office. At the configuration level, a local area network is established for the modem, router, and Internet connection. Many times, a LAN network also has a printer that can be run from any of the computers present. Finally, it is usual for it to be a single bandwidth.

For its part, a wide area network, or WAN, is, as we said, a group of local area networks that unfold covering a given geographic space, and of large dimensions. Your connection is usually more powerful, and the technology that is installed, more expensive. WAN networks are installed, under normal conditions, by country governments, private educational institutions, and even entire cities. They are connected to each other through telephone lines and, in some cases, even via satellite. As a result, multiple connections with variable bandwidths are obtained, several of them public.

What unites them and what separates them?

As a conclusion, we can say that both networks have characteristics in common. A demonstration of this is that both allow us to communicate through the sending of data. They also facilitate joint work with other users. If we wish, we can send and receive various files and documents. Also, review others that are only available online. In summary, they are two types of technology that have been developed to facilitate the sending of online content between people.

As a counterpart, LAN networks can cover rather narrow territories, providing a higher connection speed. Meanwhile, WAN networks are more powerful in terms of their extent, but lower a slower experience for users. Likewise, while the former require a single Internet service provider, the latter arise from various communication infrastructures, jumping from one to the other when the situation warrants it.

What else would you like to know about WAN and LAN networks?

