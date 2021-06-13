How is a review for a Rolls-Royce … toy?

Every car that is manufactured by hand in the house of Rolls-Royce it is, of course, unique, with its own story and inspiration. But a project from the company’s customization department, Bespoke, occupies a special place in its range. We talk about Rolls-Royce SRH, a small electric vehicle that is responsible for the enjoyment of young people hospitalized in the United Kingdom.

The SRH Belongs to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, where he plays a vital role: those younger patients of the pediatric ambulatory surgery unit they drive you to the operating room when it’s time for your operation, instead of walking or riding in a cart. This simple, yet ingenious idea transforms what would otherwise be an anxious and intimidating moment into something truly memorable and enjoyable for infants, their parents, and staff alike.

Since the vehicle entered service in 2017, it has carried no less than 2,000 brave kids with signature Rolls-Royce comfort and luxury. But inevitably, because of its unique working conditions (the brand is not aware of any other Rolls-Royce being routinely driven in hospital corridors by children without a driver’s license), its custom bodywork and paintwork had been tailored. charged the price of the corners of the place and the still little experience of its pilots.

Therefore, the SRH was called to the Rolls-Royce headquarters in Crewe to your first review –The 100,000 meter race– lovingly carried out by the Bespoke Team specialists and other technical and craft departments, to restore it to its original state. The car was manufactured in 2017, when the hospital asked the house of the double r if it could repair the original theater transport, a Plastic Electric Jeep, who had succumbed after suffering too many traumatic adventures.

The brand respectfully declined, but offering instead to create a new one, by Rolls-Royce standards. A small team designed and built a bespoke carbon fiber reinforced fiberglass bodywork, adorned with the brand’s classic Pantheon grille. The hood strips were ‘real’, the two-tone finish was applied exactly as it would be done in a life-size commission, with the wheel covers and interior seat upholstery perfectly matched.

The wooden seat was handcrafted with upholstered padding in medical grade vinyl, heat welded to eliminate seams that could trap dirt. The team also designed a custom aluminum footwell that lifts up for cleaning. And according to a custom project, some pieces were made exprofeso that include the handcrafted running boards or a 3D printed dashboard, and is completed with a laser-etched insignia and the “Spirit of Ecstasy.”

To power itself, electric power provides the quiet driving experience of a Rolls-Royce; and like its road counterparts, its speed is limited, in this case to 4 mph (6.4 km / h) eInstead of the usual 155 mph (250 km / h). The project took about 400 hours to complete, and all the work was done in the free time of the guys from the brand. After proper service and repairs, the car has returned to the Hospital to resume its humble tasks.

Linda collins, Sister from the Day Surgery Unit, said: “The maintenance of our mini Rolls-Royce SRH is the perfect time as we move out of Covid restrictions and begin to restore our pediatric surgical services. Once again, our younger patients can experience full car use as part of their journey to surgery. This de-emphasizes the procedure they are going to undergo as they focus on the unique experience of driving a genuine Rolls-Royce”.

“In its design, materials and workmanship, it is truly a miniature Rolls-Royce. The fact that it has made it through four years and 2,000 rides in its challenging work environment, relatively unscathed, is a testament to the care and attention to detail that went into its construction. It is very rare for a car to return to the factory to polish off paint scratches., and in this case we have no problem. It shows that the car is being used and enjoyed ”, he adds. Andrew Ball, director of corporate relations for Rolls-Royce.

