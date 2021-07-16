How is a PCR test done? Travel safe

Although the situation in which we currently live due to the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 has made travel practically impossible, we are beginning to see a little light thanks to the increase in vaccinated people in recent months. However, it should be understood that the vaccine does not make us immune to contracting the virus, so before traveling we need to take a testa of antigens or a PCR to make sure they are not carriers.

Added to this are the restrictions applied in different countries to prevent the movement of infected people. However, now it is possible to start traveling to different destinations as long as we have the certification that makes it easier for us to perform a PCR or antigen test.

Today there are clinics, such as TuMédico.es, where we can perform these tests through authorized medical centers or laboratories to obtain results reliably and quickly and thus be able to travel safely.

How is a PCR test done?

Before performing the test we must refrain from eat, drink, chew gum, or smoke for 30 minutes. Knowing this, we will go to our medical center to complete the documentation that includes our personal data and a signature that confirms our consent to carry out said test.

At the beginning, the specialist will ask us to lower the mask under the nose to be able to insert a swab through both nostrils. For reliable sample collection, the swab should be inserted as deeply as possible. Hence some patients feel minor discomfort during the test. The specialist will require that we be as relaxed as possible to be able to go as deep as possible.

The results, after obtaining the sample, will be provided to us in 48 hours. It is important to know that the PCR Test is the confirmatory test for COVID-19. Count with one 99% reliability and guaranteea with respect to other tests.

How is an antigen test done?

Also known as rapid tests, antigen tests are useful to identify people who are in the start of the infection phase, which is when they are most contagious.

To obtain the sample, a swab is used that can be inserted either into the nose or throat. Once obtained, it is mixed with a reagent that will release the specific viral proteins and is placed on a strip of paper that already contains an antibody.

We must wait 15 minutes to see if the reaction appears on the paper strip. If the reaction has occurred, that is, the antibody has bound to the protein, the result is positive. This test not as reliable as PCR having only 80% reliability.

Get reliable results in a short time to travel safely

Specialists like Ángel Amilibia Hergueta, president of tuMédico.es, they offer us the security and reliability that we need to carry out these types of vital tests to be able to join work or take any trip.

We just need to access the page, choose the type of test to carry out and confirm the appointment with the private clinic. A simple process that will avoid waiting in social security to obtain optimal results in a short time for our safety and that of ours.