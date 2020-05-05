The importance of hair in shaping our image is undeniable. Enjoying hair that is colorful, healthy and cared for directly affects not only the way we see ourselves, which is tremendously important, but also the way the rest interpret us.

That is the reason why when it begins to disappear, we try to put solutions, either by shaving the hair to avoid showing off some bald patches, or by taking the bull by the horns, putting ourselves in the hands of a specialist to achieve paralyzing the fall If possible, repopulate all areas affected by the fall.

Something that is not new, if we take into account that, since man is a man, he has been giving notorious importance to his hair health, being the thick, long and thick hair typical of healthy and well-matched subjects and those provided with prominent bald spots associated with the opposite. However, there is evidence that, at least since ancient Egypt, people with hair loss problems tried to combat it using all kinds of wigs, in the absence of a hair growth capable of reversing alopecia.

Luckily, over the years, science has been advancing to the point that today it is possible to affirm that anyone suffering from alopecia can no longer completely paralyze their hair loss, but also recover the hair lost where their follicles capillaries have stopped sprouting, achieving guaranteed results for the rest of the life of the alopecic.

A solution offered only by specialized hair problem centers with doctors who are experts in the use of the latest surgical techniques. That is why it is essential to pay close attention, not only to the offer of treatments and solutions to combat alopecia offered by the increasingly popular hair graft clinics, but also to the experience of its staff and that of the patients who have underwent some hair transplant intervention.

That is the reason why more and more people suffering from a progressive fall of their hair choose Mexico as the best place to carry out a hair transplant, which is not surprising considering the bet of both Mexican authorities as well as private investors to turn this country into the great American capital of hair transplantation.

Just take a look at the number of new and advanced clinical centers specialized in hair transplantation and the increasing accumulation of great names of medical surgeons who are experts in the use of the latest in micro-hair grafting techniques to check for that in the world of medicine the Aztec country is spoken of as the great American capital of hair transplantation.

And, as we will see throughout this article, the advantages offered by this country when it comes to undergoing a hair graft, are enough to keep in mind if you are thinking of having a hair transplant to recover lost hair once and for all.

Where is the best hair graft performed

All medical associations recommend choosing a specialized center and not choosing lightly the place where we are going to do the hair graft. And it is that among as much offer as we can find both in Mexico and in most of the Latin American countries, it is often difficult to choose.

In this sense, it is worth highlighting the importance of moving away from those centers that offer treatments or interventions at prices well below what the market says, since, although it is true that the increase in supply has caused a general decrease in rates It is also true that there are still many pirated centers, of dubious reputation, where the patient runs serious risks of operating there.

That is why many patients choose Mexico. Because the offer of first-class clinics is a total guarantee for all patients who, promoted by the wave of expert hands in hair treatments that is settling in the Mexican capital, opt for one of the centers that have landed in CDMX .

And it is that these differ from the rest by having the latest hair solutions such as the FUE micro graft, DHI or other treatments such as platelet-rich plasma in search of strengthening and establishing new transplanted hair. Two authentic medical revolutions that combined translate into 100% successful and economic transplants, both of which are the main two reasons why Mexico is known as the Turkey of America.

Because if Turkey was until now the country best known for its hair transplants, Mexico has achieved that in recent times the North American country has equipped itself with the Ottoman in terms of offering treatments like the two mentioned in the previous paragraph, at prices as affordable or more than those offered in Turkish territory.

Which clinic do I choose and which is the best doctor?

Those who have decided that they want to end their alopecia through a hair graft intervention with full guarantees are wondering where is the best place and who is the best specialist to recover their hair as soon as possible and achieve results for life.

Something that only specialized centers such as Capilclinic are able to offer, a reference clinic worldwide that accumulates a whopping almost 5,000 successful hair grafts. A space dedicated entirely to hair health commanded by the prestigious Doctor Orozco, an expert in the management of the latest techniques of micro hair grafting.

To mention Doctor Orozco is to do so from one of the greatest specialists in hair transplants in all of Mexico and also in the entire American continent. This is corroborated by both his first level training and his years of experience in which he has participated in the development of the latest hair grafting techniques.

Travel plan to Mexico

Unlike what happens in other Mexican centers that perform hair transplant operations, in Capilclinic, as a direct consequence of its commitment to the application of the latest medical techniques in hair grafts and the training of the best teams to carry it out. , manage to complete the entire hair transplant process in just three days, which is a revolution.

On the first day, once you land at the Mexico City International airport, you only have to look for the Capilclinic sign and wait for the driver assigned by the center to transfer you in a private vehicle to your hotel. Once there, you will enjoy the entire afternoon free in the city center to meet her, waiting for the process to begin the next day.

On the second day, you will be transferred from your hotel to the medical center at the time indicated the previous day to proceed with the hair graft. As the hair transplant is performed following a minimally invasive technique, it hardly produces any side effects, so at the end of the operation you will be transferred to your hotel to rest while waiting for the revision the next morning.

On the third day, you will be transferred to the hospital where the surgeon will review the result of the intervention and, if everything goes according to expectations, you will be helped to carry out the first wash, giving you all the necessary guidelines so that you know how to do it. the following washes. Once you have passed the review and have received and understood how you should treat your scalp in the following weeks, you will be escorted to the airport so that you can return to your country and sleep peacefully at home.

Hair transplant operation and stem cell treatment

All hair health specialists agree: the best solution to obtain natural and lifelong results is to choose, depending on your alopecia and the degree of it, either the FUE technique or the DHI and, if it is necessary to combine it with other treatments such as the PRP (platelet rich plasma) treatment and, if necessary, with facial hair transplantation techniques. A series of solutions that are carried out while the patient is staying in a luxury hotel and has all the transfers between the airport, hotel and clinic until they return to their destination.

After certifying with a blood test that the person is fit to undergo the hair grafting operation, and determining through a prior consultation what is the best technique for their specific case, the growth area is delimited frontal and, later, both the doctor and the rest of his team explain to him, step by step, what the hair transplant operation will be like, which will end up with his hair completely repopulated.

In the event that the FUE technique is chosen, the one in which the follicular units are transplanted one by one from a donor area to a recipient area, it will be detailed how the process will be. In this, the surgeon will use a perforating instrument of just over 0.5 millimeters to achieve minimal extraction, which will not leave any mark, which is a revolution compared to other previous techniques by significantly reducing postoperative time, in addition to achieving more natural results.

Since it is an extremely precise technique, it needs to be performed by a surgeon trained and experienced in its implementation. This makes it, also, the best option when repopulating facial hair in those people who have sparsely populated beards and want to enjoy a thicker and thicker one.

Regardless of whether it is used to graft hair follicles in the areas of the scalp or face where the hair is not growing, the Capilcinic hair graft allows the use of additional treatments such as PRP, ideal for improving growth conditions and strengthening the hair follicles, which helps to achieve more attractive and powerful results.

Treatments like these are carried out in one day, since they barely last an hour, so by adding one more day to the express travel plan that we mentioned earlier, it is possible to get more quality, healthy and shiny hair or facial hair .

It is important that you know that, during the hair recovery process, the medical team will supply you with different medications that you must regularly apply to your scalp such as Minoxidil and others that you must take, such as Finasteride, that are necessary for the new hair follicles grafted root properly and can grow healthy the rest of his life.

The day after the operation

Regarding the post-operative, it is important to know that the first night after the intervention you may feel some small discomfort due to the inflammation that will remit quickly once the medication provided by the medical team that has treated you is used.

During the first night you should sleep reclined so that the anesthesia does not come down and take effect during the first hours after the intervention. After that first night, something more uncomfortable, as all the patients repeat, the following ones will be very pleasant.

1 week after hair grafting

In the first week after the operation, small crusts usually appear, which will gradually fall off until in the second week they disappear.

From the third day, you can remove the protection tape that has been provided to protect the scalp from friction or blows that may compromise the grafted hair follicles.

It will be then when you can begin to recover your routines and return to work without any problem. However, it is important to remind you that during this first week you should not wear a cap or hat to protect the grafted follicles.

1 month after hair grafting

During the first month, you may feel some itching in the area where the grafted follicles have been removed. These will be remitting little by little. After the first month after surgery is complete, you will see some of these new hairs begin to shed.

This is normal, so don’t despair. The new follicles, stronger than the grafted ones, will soon take up the space that they will leave.

3 months after hair grafting

After the first trimester, you will see that the new hair that begins to sprout from your scalp has a little more shape. All repopulated areas already have new follicles that have replaced the grafted ones. Now we have to wait to see how they are getting stronger with the supplied medication.

Be patient, as it is from the second trimester that the new hair will begin to appear as strong as the definitive ones will be. The process begins to become especially visible at the completion of the first semester.

6 months after hair grafting

The hairs he sees cover all his bald patches are much more lustrous than those he wore in the previous months. However, these must still continue to grow and strengthen during the next six months in which they must settle.

The hair is getting longer and covers the scalp, but it will still cover it more in this second semester that now begins. There is less and less so that you can enjoy your definitive hair.

12 months after hair treatment

After a year of waiting, the moment you’ve waited for so long has arrived: not only do you have your entire scalp completely covered, but the hair that covers it is strong and completely natural-looking. He has before him what he will look like from now on the rest of his life.

Of course, it is important that you follow, one by one, all the instructions provided by the Capilclinic medical team so that the results before you do not diminish a bit from now on.

Conclusions

Undergoing a hair transplant in Capilclinic México is synonymous with guarantee. In just three days from your first visit to our facilities, you will complete the hair grafting process following the latest techniques and that will return that aspect that you long for.

In addition, as you can see in the prices chapter, the cost of getting a hair fully populated with strong and robust hair that will look for life is tremendously affordable, thanks to the number of patients we receive each year from around the world and that allow us offer the lowest margins on the market, without being an obstacle to offering them the best quality.

As you may have different questions about treatments, interventions, prices or any part of the process described above, you can contact our customer service department where answers to all your questions will be provided from minute one.

