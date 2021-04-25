How IOTA Could Hit $ 1B in Locked Tokens Ahead of Chrysalis 2.0

Compartir

On April 21, IOTA Co-founder Dominik Schiener said that the platform was about to enter a new era. Chrysalis 2.0 will roll out next week with a full overhaul of this network. Firefly, the new native wallet of the token, is a key component and will function as a bridge from IOTA 1.0 to update 1.5.

IOTA (MIOTA, Mi) holders can begin token migration to prepare for Chrysalis. The process is the first stage in making it realize the token’s potential as peer-to-peer digital cash, as IOTA (IF) Foundation technical lead Charlie Varley said.

Through Twitter, Schiener celebrated a milestone in this process. Just 12 hours after it was enabled, $ 220 million in IOTA tokens were locked in and ready to be migrated to the new network. Schiener said the following in celebration:

This is simply amazing. After 12 hours, more than $ 220 million of #IOTA tokens are already # locked and ready for the #Chrysalis launch. Let’s hit $ 1 billion of locked tokens before launch next week on the 28th!

In a special episode of IOTA Talks, Schiener clarified that the migration process is optional. Users can continue with it at any time before and after the release of Chrysalis. The big event of the next phase for the network will be Coordicide and it should mark the beginning of the full decentralization of this platform. In the update, the FI said:

This relaunch will bring IOTA to the level of an enterprise-ready product that is fully equipped for use by external organizations and businesses that want to harness the power of the Tangle. Chrysalis improves the efficiency, security, scalability and stability of the IOTA protocol (…).

IOTA climbs higher on the Bitcoin pair

At the time of writing, MIOTA is trading at $ 1.72 with a 4.8% loss on the daily chart. On the weekly and monthly chart, the token has a loss of 32.1% and a gain of 20.6%, respectively. According to analyst Lukas Tassanyi, MIOTA has maintained support on its BTC pair for the 30-day chart and has been climbing higher after the bearish price action.

MIOTA with moderate losses on the daily chart. Source: IOTAUSDT Tradingview

Tassanyi believes that the tokens form a symmetrical triangle on the 21st when the IF launched Firefly. Possibly responding to current developments, MIOTA was ready to break or rise. Since that time, the price has been trending down.

Source: Lukas Tassanyi

As Tassanyi showed on the chart above, $ 1.63 could be critical support for MIOTA, if it continues south from its current levels. In the short term, the analyst expects a period of consolidation. When the trend reverses, MIOTA could target a new all-time high of $ 2.57.

In the long term, the analyst expects MIOTA and its platform to benefit from “two separate scenarios”: its potential as a cryptocurrency with low and fast transactions and high scalability, and the Internet of Things (IoT) market. Tassanyi added: