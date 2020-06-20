Hope for seriously ill patients with covid-19 29:01

(CNN Spanish) – As every Friday, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers the questions that our users send us through Twitter. Today we answer the doubts about the infection time presented by asymptomatic people, if there is someone immune to the virus, why we do not get the virus if we eat but they tell us not to put our hands in our mouths to prevent the virus, questions about the molecular and serological tests, among other questions.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will answer some of the questions that have been sent to my account: @DrHuerta.

Dr. Huertas, it is true that Ivermectin can be taken preventively against Covid-19, says the Peruvian scientist who works at farvet developing eggs against civid, a dose every 20 or 30 days is like a bulletproof vest, mentioned.

Thank you – cesar.condori.679 (@ cesar_679) June 18, 2020

Hello César, there are no scientific studies that can answer your question.

An Australian study showed that ivermectin can cause isolated cells to become less infected with the new coronavirus, but there have been no controlled human studies showing that they can prevent or treat the disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned that its use is not approved against covid-19 and that animal-based preparation should not be consumed by humans.

@drhuerta, the question I have is, if the mouth is part of the respiratory tract, why if we eat a food contaminated with SARS-COV2, we do not get sick. I cannot understand what the difference is between bringing contaminated hands or contaminated food to the mouth. – Susana Burgoa Molina (@MolinaBurgoa) June 18, 2020

Excellent question, Susana.

It is thought that it is the time it takes for the virus to get into the lining of the mouth and airways that makes the difference. By bringing contaminated hands to the mouth, viruses spread very slowly in the oral cavity and have time to infect.

By eating a contaminated food, it is swallowed in a matter of seconds and would not have the time to stay in the mucosa of the mouth or throat, and reach the stomach, it is deactivated by gastric juices.

Hello Doctor. Is it already a fact that every older person will get serious? – Jacqueline Colin Vaughan (@ Jacquel39955118) June 18, 2020

Hello Jacqueline, although it is true that there are risk groups for the infection caused by the new coronavirus, not all people with those characteristics are going to get complicated.

In other words, not all elderly, diabetic, high blood pressure or transplant people will get complicated.

Listen to the June 18 episode of this podcast that examines why some people have more symptoms than others.

@drhuerta in case only two people live in the house and both are positive, one with symptoms and the other with mild, should they distance themselves or not? – Jose Mendoza (@jmendozahon) June 18, 2020

Excellent question, José. Two infected people do not need to distance themselves, nor do they need to wear a mask. They are both past the disease and cannot infect each other.

Genetics seems very interesting to me @drhuerta I am type A blood and in 2006 I almost died from seasonal influenza (they said that my genes cannot cope with influenza) Does that make me more susceptible to contracting the new coronavirus? https://t.co/oyVhT7KYGe – Mari Pili Barreda (@MariPiliBarreda) June 18, 2020

Thanks for your excellent question, Mari Pili.

Having group A does not make you more susceptible to contagion (which depends on how careful you are with the use of the mask, social distance and hand hygiene).

However, a recent study published by Spanish and Italian researchers concludes that people with blood group A are 50% more likely to need oxygen or a ventilator if they are hospitalized with covid-19.

Obviously, that doesn’t mean you have to be scared, but rather, tighten preventive measures.

hello doctor please I want you to tell me it is something that I have been with for a months now with this I had coronavirus but I passed all the treatment I spent 15 and now I am 53 days but I have a stuffy nose but sometimes it hurts a lot and I feel like I breathe and what solution can I make? – jean pool (@ jeanpoo57293407) June 18, 2020

Hi Jean Pool, I think you should see an ENT doctor to examine you.

I don’t think it has anything to do with the infection you had almost two months ago, but you need to be seen by the doctor. Luck.

@drhuerta, a query, is there a possibility that the molecular test will be negative and the rapid test will be positive? And could a rapid test be positive if it is a strong flu? Thank you. – I am a Bot 🧭 (@PGuamuro) June 18, 2020

Sure you do, Bot.

If the tests are done during the second week of illness, the molecular test will be negative because the virus is no longer in the nose or throat; while the serological test will be positive, because —measuring immunoglobulins M and G— it will indicate that you have already passed the disease.

@drhuerta Dr Huerta wanted to ask you if anyone has the flu, the flu or any other virus of that type if you do the covid 19 test, does it come out positive? Thanks # Covid_19 #Peru – Dimon (@ dimontdgui1) June 17, 2020

Excellent question, Dimon.

In no way will the test for the new coronavirus be positive if the person has or had the flu or influenza.

This is because they are two very different types of viruses and the tests are specific. What can happen is that serological tests create false cross-reactions if the person has a cold caused by one of the four types of coronavirus that cause this type of infection.

Good question, Raúl.

For hand disinfection purposes, ethyl alcohol should be over 60 ° and isopropyl over 70 °.

Ethyl alcohol 96 ° can also be used, but there are very sensitive people and such a concentrated type of alcohol can dry out their skin.

@DrHuerta for how long do asymptomatic people carry the virus? Are people immune to the virus? – Amaranta73 (@ Amaranta73) June 17, 2020

Excellent question, Amaranta.

That is not well known. The group of asymptomatic patients is still a very big mystery in the fight against the disease.

On the other hand, it is also unknown whether there are genetically immune people to the virus. They may exist, but have not yet been discovered.

@drhuerta @CNNEE Ask for the podcast. Test positive for IgM and IgG.

I isolated myself for 25 days.

Did it spread after isolation?

Does Minsa only do a qualitative serological test, should she do a QUANTITATIVE serological test?

What does it consist of? – AGUZTO Yupanqui (@AGUZTOYUPANQUI) June 18, 2020

Good questions, Aguzto.

Having positive IgM and IgG means that, at the time of the test, your infection was around 10 to 15 days old. If you isolated yourself for 25 days, it means that you have passed the contagion period.

On the other hand, quantitative serological tests can be done when you want to know exactly how much IgM and IgG the person has.

Unless it is a special reason – such as a research protocol, for example – qualitative testing is sufficient.

