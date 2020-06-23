Social networks have become very important communication channels that allow us to maintain constant communication. It is essential that companies understand this and make the most of it with good management and use.

According to IAB Spain in its study on social networks in 2020, a person can dedicate from 19 minutes a day, up to an hour to networks every day. In addition, it highlights that up to 87 percent of internet users between 16 and 65 years use social networks, of these 49 percent are men and 51 percent women.

Content Shoppers points out that the increase in the point of sale leads the consumer to use up to eight channels of communication with companies.

It turns out that 41 percent of consumers use mobile wallet, 22 percent use messaging apps, and 37 percent use social media.

According to Inportal, 43 percent of purchasing decisions are influenced by Facebook, and according to Sales Force, 31 percent of Mexican consumers assure that they use Instagram as the main source of inspiration for purchases.

Trends in consumption:

According to a study by Cisneros Interactive Audio Advertising in collaboration with Brandwatch, some consumer habits have characterized consumers during this pandemic.

Up to 61 percent of consumers have changed their consumption of regular brands during this quarantine. In addition, 61 percent use their smartphone as the main device for consumption.

It happens that up to 78 percent of consumers believe that advertising is the same or even more important in these times of pandemic.

Among other characteristics of consumers during this pandemic is their demand for a brand with social responsibility. For example, this research also revealed that up to 69 percent of consumers choose brands that show communication efforts to raise awareness and support in this situation.

Up to 63 percent of consumers surveyed noted that social media plays an important role in the decisions they make before consuming a product.

Characteristics of the Mexican consumer:

Although physical spaces are relevant, but their role is constantly evolving, with the purpose of offering a better discovery and compliance experience.

Consumers can feel and touch the product and purchase it at that time if they so choose. Are the 62 percent of shoppers who have purchased a product online but choose to pick it up at the store.

However, with stores closed this could change, Statista data reveals that as of 2018, 57 percent of global Internet users had purchased fashion-related products online.

Imagine that clothing is the most popular online shopping category worldwide, followed by footwear with an online shopping reach of 47 percent.

On the other hand, the survey « The Influence of COVID-19 on International Online Purchases in Mexico: Purchase Intent and Payment Preferences » conducted by EBANX from May 5 to 18, 2020, revealed that 8 out of 10 Mexicans who consume online prefer to pay by debit card or OXXO.

