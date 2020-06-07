Dpa and ap

Barcelona. A week after soccer returns to Spain, Barcelona makes the first scores with their figures, after months of inactivity. Lionel Messi returned to the fields of the Camp Nou and could not hide the excitement of returning to his after three months of absence.

How he missed him, what he wanted to play here again, exclaimed Barça 10 on his Instagram account and accompanied his message with a photo looking at the main rostrum of the field.

After several sessions in which, unlike his colleagues, the player only worked in the gym, this Saturday he stepped on the grass of the Camp Nou again to reassure fans who are anxiously awaiting the return of La Liga.

Although he returned to the field, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, he worked on the sidelines of the group alongside Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo and they both did running and power exercises.

The club reported that Messi had a slight overload on the quadriceps of his right leg and cut rumors of a muscle breakdown.

And the other good news for Barcelona is that Luis Suárez received the go-ahead from the club’s doctors to play when the Spanish championship resumes.

The Uruguayan forward underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on January 12 and has not played since.

He would be available for the first Barça match in almost three months, on June 13 in Mallorca, the Catalan club reported on Saturday.

Barcelona leads La Liga with a two point advantage over Real Madrid, with 11 dates remaining. The competition was interrupted since mid-March, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Suárez “becomes a luxury reinforcement for (the technician) Quique Setién who, due to the breakdown in competition due to the coronavirus crisis, will finally be able to count on the Barça striker and his goals in the final fight for the titles”, Barça stood out in reference to the Uruguayan footballer, who has accumulated 14 goals in 23 games of the campaign.