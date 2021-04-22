“How I Met Your Mother” Will Have a Spin-off

The famous series How I Met Your Mother will return but with a spin-off starring Hilary Duff.

Great news for fans of How I Met Your Mother. Variety confirmed that Hulu is in charge of a sequel to the famous sitcom, which this time will be titled ‘How I Met Your Father’ and will star Hilary Duff. The original series hit the small screens in 2005 via CBS and quickly became one of the most successful sitcoms of this century, although its final episode always generates controversy. With almost 200 episodes, in 2014 the series said goodbye to its fans, who now welcome the new spin-off.

In this new opportunity, the history of the series will be in charge of discovering who is the father of Sophie’s children, a character that Hilary Duff will play. Sophie will tell this story from 2021, remembering the days when she used to hang out as a young woman with her group of friends in the Big Apple. The characters’ affairs will be narrated from the current perspective, where dating applications will play an important role, and will not focus as much on the bars as the original series. According to the same medium, sources close to this project do not assure that the plot will have a direct relationship with How I Met Your Mother.

Behind the project we will meet again with the creators of the original series, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, who will act as executive producers. At the helm will be the directors of This Is Us and creators of With love, Victor, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Hilary Duff, the new protagonist

This is not the first attempt at a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother. In 2013, CBS made a pilot starring Greta Gerwig and with the voice of Meg Ryan as the narrator, but it did not go beyond that. Hilary Duff stated that she had the luck “in my career to play some wonderful characters and I am looking forward to assuming the role of Sophie”, and her enthusiasm to join him as soon as possible: “As a big fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, I am honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig will entrust me with their baby aftermath. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all their genius. “