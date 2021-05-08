‘How I Met Your Father’ Will Have Connections And Cameos From ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Hilary Duff will not have a ‘Lizzie McGuire’ revival, but another project has been sought that has our full attention. The actress will star in the spin-off of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ for Hulu, ‘How I Met Your Father’. This idea had already started to work somewhat before the mother series ended, with Greta Gerwig as the protagonist, but CBS canceled it before we even got to see a pilot.

Hulu is betting heavily on ‘How I Met Your Father’ and already has Duff releasing details. In an interview on the SiriusXM radio network, the protagonist confirmed that the spin-off will connect with ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and hopes that they can include cameos of characters from the original series. In his words: “I don’t want to reveal everything and the script has changed a little bit. But connect, and hopefully we’ll have fun stellar appearances from the original cast.“.

Three options, one parent

On Sophie, her character, and the dynamic that will continue in the series, he advances: “There are great characters and I will have another family on set, another television family. There is so much opportunity for love stories in this series because it’s Sophie and then three guys. So let’s go into the rabbit hole and ask ourselves, well, who is the father? And you experience everything from Sophie’s young experience of finding love and dating and what all of that is like in the modern world. “

New York will once again be the main setting for ‘How I Met Your Father’. The series aims to update the theme that we already saw in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ to current times, including, for example, dating apps. At the moment it has no release date nor do we know if it will come to Spain from Disney +, as would be logical.