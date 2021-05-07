How I Met Your Father Will Have Cameos From The Original Series?

Share

How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the famous series How I Met Your Mother, was recently confirmed. Hilary Duff recently revealed some important details.

Hilary Duff will star in a new project that is on everyone’s lips. The actress will lead the cast of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off for Hulu, which will be titled How I Met Your Father. This idea had already begun to originate before the successful original series ended, it was going to star Greta Gerwig, but CBS canceled it before we even got to see a pilot.

Now, Hulu decides to bet big on How I Met Your Father. And Hilary Duff is so eager and happy, that she has already started to reveal important details about this new series. In an interview on the SiriusXM radio network, the protagonist confirmed that the spin-off will connect with How I Met Your Mother and hopes that they can include cameos of characters from the original series. “I don’t want to reveal everything and the script has changed a little bit. But connect and hopefully we’ll have fun stellar appearances from the original cast, ”said the actress.

Who will be the father?

“There are great characters and I’m going to have another family on set, another television family. There is so much opportunity for the love stories in this series because it is Sophie and then three men. So let’s go into the rabbit hole and ask ourselves, well, who is the father? And you experience everything from Sophie’s young experience of finding love and dating and what all of that is like in the modern world, ”revealed Hilary Duff on How I Met Your Father.

In this new Hulu series, New York will once again be the main stage. The fiction aims to update the theme that we already saw in How I Met Your Mother to current times. At the moment it does not have a release date nor do we know if it will come to Spain from Disney +.

Share