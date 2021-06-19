‘How I met your father’ has a new signing

Gary GershoffGetty Images

Hilary Duff lead this new adventure

‘How I Met Your Father’ (‘How I Met Your Father’) has added one more member to its cast. The spin-off series ‘How I Met Your Mother’ will focus on Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, and will tell her son what the title indicates, how she met his father.

The star seen in the ‘GLOW’ series, Chris lowell, will take on the role of Jesse, a close friend of Sophie. Deadline describes her character as cynical when it comes to love.

Official details add that “he is an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.”

Lowell has also starred in the movie Carey Mulligan in ‘A Promising Young Woman’, ‘Veronica Mars among other works. She has also just finished another series of Shonda rhimes, ‘Inventing Anna’.

‘HIMYF’ has been in the works for several years, but the gears finally started turning when former ‘Lizzie Mcguire’ star Duff was cast.

“I’ve had incredible luck in my career playing some wonderful characters and I’m really looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” the actress previously said. “As a huge fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ I am humbled and even a little nervous that (original series creators) Carter Bays and Craig Thomas (who are also executive producers) entrusted me with the sequel to their baby.

The show’s official synopsis describes it as “a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her tight-knit group of friends are in the midst of discovering who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of women. dating apps and unlimited options. “

At the moment there is no date of when the series will be released.

