How I analyze the shares of SPAC

S PACs (Special Purpose Procurement Corps) are all the rage now. I write a lot of articles online about these blank check vehicles. This article will pass on some of the techniques I use to analyze these actions. It will show you three easy ways to value SPAC stocks and help you choose the right one. At the end of the article, there are 5 examples of recent SPAC share agreements that I have reviewed and written about using these methods.

This is the fundamental rule when investing blank checks. There are a lot of SPAC stocks right now. Spacinsider.com reports that there are now 546 blank check stocks. How the hell are you going to pick the right one, if at all? The answer is to buy only those that have announced a clear merger goal.

The reason for this is clear. Only slightly more than half of the SPACs will end up choosing a target private company to merge with. The way this works is that the SPAC generally has 24 months from the date of its IPO to close a deal. Sometimes there are extensions. If they cannot find a willing target, the SPAC is liquidated and the money is returned to investors, with interest. There are three reasons why the announced merger deals are likely to close.

First, private companies are willing to make the deal. Be aware that competition for private companies that are large enough and ready to go public is limited. Now there are many more SPACs willing to interest you. An advantage for private companies in making a deal with SPAC is that they can receive a cash payment for some of their existing shares. Also, your company and its board of directors will usually end up controlling the merged public company.

Compare this to IPOs. In IPO transactions, this is generally frowned upon. Investment banks that bring a tech company to public markets discourage insiders from taking any of the proceeds from the IPO. But in SPAC mergers, this can be hidden in the details of the transaction. Investors tend not to realize this.

This is one of the reasons why SPAC agreements are much more attractive to private companies. There are other reasons, such as the certainty of the cash amount that will be received in a SPAC rather than an IPO. This can allow them to start producing their goods or technology, either with a bridge loan or by extracting their resources with more conviction.

The next reason that SPAC mergers tend to close with greater certainty relates to the private negotiators sponsoring the original SPACs. They get to own large chunks of SPAC’s ultimate target company with no down payment. They form a free SPAC, make it public, and then complete a reverse merger. As a result, these sponsors end up with 3-5% audience share without having to invest money. This is one of the main reasons why Wall Street companies are turning to SPAC sponsors rather than IPOs. With IPOs, brokers have the option to buy at the IPO price, but this is still a capital outlay.

The third reason is that SPAC mergers tend to close because often, if not almost always, a hedge fund invests in the deal. They agree to buy the SPAC at the original price of the SPAC IPO, not at the existing market price. These investments, known as PIPE agreements (private investments in public shares) have an implicit benefit almost guaranteed.

For example, if the hedge fund agrees to contribute between $ 100 million and $ 200 million in PIPE money for an advertised deal, the hedge fund may cut the public stock price immediately. This ensures an arbitrage profit, as most PIPE deals close within 3-6 months. This can often be done with swap deals, so the public price is not affected. So they are very motivated to close the deal. This also helps motivate the private company as it can control the PIPE money invested in the reverse merger once the deal is closed.

The conclusion is that it is very likely that the SPACs will be closed with merger agreements. The motivations of private companies, sponsors and PIPE funds are aligned to achieve the agreement. Public market owners generally only control about 20% of the final capitalization. So your votes are almost irrelevant.