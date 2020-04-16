Batteries can be reused in a second life

Different materials can also be extracted from them

Honda has announced an extension of its collaboration agreement with SNAM –Société Nouvelle d’Affinage des Métaux– for the collection and recycling of its hybrid and electric batteries once they reach the end of their useful life.

What about batteries of the hybrid cars and electrical when they reach the end of their useful life? It is one of the questions that this new type of mobility generates. In the case of Sling, there is an agreement with SNAM –Société Nouvelle d’Affinage des Métaux– which is now being expanded and which makes this body collect and recycle batteries in pan-European territory. Depending on the case, the recycled battery can be used as a storage device for renewable energy in a second life or, if it is not worth it, extract various valuable materials from it.

Sling and SNAM They have collaborated since 2013 to guarantee the monitoring of the batteries at the end of their useful life and ensure that their waste complies with the environmental standards of the European Union. The extension of the agreement has to do with the collection of lithium ion batteries and nickel-metal hydride from brand dealers and other authorized facilities. In total, this action will take place in 22 different countries.

To collect the batteries, SNAM uses safe, low-emission transportation. This entity is the one that evaluates the batteries to decide what to do with them. As we said, even if the battery cells are damaged and no longer fit for a second life, it is possible to extract materials such as cobalt and lithium using hydrometallurgy techniques and reuse them in the manufacture of new batteries, color pigments or as Useful additives for mortar mixes used in the construction field. Other commonly used materials, such as copper, metal, and plastics, are recycled and offered to the market for use in the production of various applications.

For what SNAM collect the batteries, Honda has to organize and request the service through their web platform. Collection is organized within 15 working days, in such a way that dealers are not allowed to store old batteries. The agreement applies to the batteries used to power the engines of hybrid and electric cars, and not to the conventional batteries that equip combustion models.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.