how historical Vikings have become inspiration for literature and comics (Paper Labyrinth 2×04)

The Vikings make up one of the civilizations that has most stimulated the imagination of creators of all time. We usually associate them with their mythology: the now pure pop icon Thor, the Valhalla, Odin, the Valkyries … their gods and stories have been thoroughly exploited in all kinds of works. But for some time now, thanks to a new generation of authors, we see the Vikings with another lens.

The Vikings were conquerors, yes, but also peasants and shepherds, and their civilization is mired in mystery because few traces remain of how they lived. So their customs and roots are partly lost in the mist of time, and that is precisely why they are so indisputably fascinating to us. No need to resort to gods of thunder.

This is the case, for example, of ‘The wolf on the sea of ​​beasts’, a graphic novel drawn by Víctor Santos, written by Pere Pérez and published by Planeta Cómic that uses the figure of the berserker, half legend and half reality, to tell a story of revenge and self-discovery. It is just the tip of the Viking iceberg that makes up the new episode of Paper Labyrinth, the fantastic literature podcast that we do at Engadget in collaboration with Minotauro.

We are counting on Víctor Santos to tell us about the process of creating this ultraviolent and hyperaesthetic adventure, but one that draws on the more human side of the Vikings. In addition, we are also visited by the historian Raul Barrantes, who helps us to dismantle and strengthen myths and legends around the Vikings through their indisputable impact on pop culture: from ‘Thorgal’ to ‘Vikings’, passing through ‘Vinland Saga’.

