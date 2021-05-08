How high could a human being jump on each planet (and other stars) in the Solar System

The different physical conditions of each place in the Solar System make the environment and conditions totally different from Earth. Therefore, it is most interesting to theorize about what it would be like to carry out different activities in these places. If we have previously seen what it would be like to talk on other planets or walk around the Moon … today is the time to jump. This is what it would be like to jump off the Earth.

A human being jumps on average on Earth about 50 centimeters. This is due to the gravity that the Earth exerts on us, our own body weight and the force of our legs to propel ourselves. However, on other planets gravity is different, so the same human being could jump up to 32 times more or sometimes less than half.

16 meters on Ceres, 20 centimeters on Jupiter

In a Bright Side video they pick up how much we could jump in different places in space, with the idea of ​​explaining the concept of gravity. The determining factor is really the size of the place where we are, the larger the planet, the more gravity and therefore the more difficult it is to jump high.

Taking into account the size of each star, this is the height that we would reach in each place:

Mercury: On the planet closest to the Sun, if we don’t finish fried, we could jump up to 1.2 meters.

Venus: The neighboring planet the environmental conditions are also horrible, but we would jump only half, about 0.6 meters.

Land: 0.5 meters is what a human jumps on Earth on average.

Moon: The gravity on the Moon is less than on the earth, so we could jump up to 2.7 meters, it is the only place next to the Earth that we have been able to verify.

Mars: 1.2 meters is what would allow us to jump the slight gravity of the Red Planet.

Phobos: Do not jump! If you try to jump on the moon of Mars you will probably end up lost in space, it is so small and with such low gravity that a small jump would not launch into space.

Ceres: 16 meters is what allows us to jump the dwarf planet in the asteroid belt, it has the record of the Solar System.

Jupiter: Jupiter is the largest planet of all, consequently the one with the most gravity and the least impulse it offers us, just 0.2 meters.

Ganymede: Jupiter’s moon for its part is much smaller, it allows jumps of up to 3 meters

Saturn: The second largest planet, Saturn, offers jumps of just 0.4 meters.

Titan: One of the most promising moons to host life in the Solar System is Titan, there we would jump about 3.3 meters.



Uranus: If you did not end up frozen in the cold, on Uranus we would jump about 0.6 meters.

Neptune: The same happens on Neptune, where we would jump approximately 0.4 meters.

Triton: Neptune’s moon, being smaller, allows jumps of up to 5.8 meters.

Pluto: Pluto is considered a dwarf planet because of its size, that size also affects its gravity and the jumps there, which would be up to 7.6 meters.

Eris: Finally we have the 5.5 meters of Eris, the other dwarf planet that enters and leaves the Solar System.

Here, as we can see, many other factors are left out to be able to do the simulation exercise. For example, it is not taken into account that some planets are gaseous and therefore cannot be stepped on to jump. In such cases it is simulated thinking that we would be on a platform. The temperatures, lack of oxygen or difficulty in reaching each of these places is another story.