Discover how to improve your intestinal health with olive oil

March 29, 202014: 29 hours

In the world the Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest and most balanced that exists, this is due to its frequent consumption of olive oil, which is why in this article we will show you some benefits of its consumption.

Improves skin health: olive oil contains anti-aging agents, and its nutrients fight osteoporosis and skin damage, according to a study, olive oil adds a protective layer to the skin.

Cancer Prevention: The antioxidants found in this type of oil help reduce oxidative damage, caused by free radicals, which is believed to be one of the main origins of cancer.

Prevents arthritis: olive oil can help reduce joint pain and swelling of rheumatoid arthritis, these effects increase when combined with the intake of omega-rich fish.

Improves intestinal health: olive oil improves the health of the stomach and digestive system, and acts as a protector reducing excess acids in this part of the body.

