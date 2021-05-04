How healthy is protein coffee



You do not require supplements for an important addition of protein to your coffee,

Photo: Cup of Couple / Pexels

“Proffee” is a growing trend on social media, especially on TikTok that involves add protein to coffee. Although the idea of ​​adding protein to coffee is not completely new since milk and coffee have been mixed for a long time, in this fashion the use of supplements is made.

Are there any risks in mixing protein supplements with coffee? While combining both ingredients would not be harmful, nutrition experts recommend do not exceed the amount of caffeine considered safe and do not consume excess protein. Both caffeine and protein can have negative effects when consumed in high amounts.

Excess caffeine consumption can cause: insomnia, nervousness, anxiety, rapid heart rate, upset stomach, nausea and headache.

For healthy adults, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shares 400 milligrams a day of caffeine as a consumption without dangerous negative effects, which is four to five cups of coffee. An eight-ounce cup of coffee contains approximately 96 mg of caffeine.

Harvard Health notes that Excess protein intake increases the risk of kidney stones. A recommended daily allowance (RDA) based on weight is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. For a 140-pound person, that equates to 51 grams of protein per day.

Is there an advantage in the “Proffee”?

Adding protein to coffee can help round out your recommended protein intake for the day. As for the workouts, more protein does not necessarily lead to more muscle gain.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics states that protein supplements are not necessary even for elite athletic performance, although they can be helpful when athletes need protein immediately after a workout and don’t have time to eat.

Caffeine can boost exercise performance. Healthline shares that caffeine activates areas of the brain and nervous system to improve focus and energy, while reducing fatigue. It can also affect the motor cortex, which is a part of the brain that indicates muscle activation.

Coffee can help increase the body’s ability to burn fat during exercise. Researchers point out that it is best to drink coffee before exercising.

A protein supplement can increase your weight

Eating protein can increase the number of calories you burn by increasing your metabolic rate, and it also helps reduce your appetite. It is also an essential nutrient for developing and maintaining muscle strength.

However, some protein powder supplements can increase the risk of gaining weight and unhealthy increases in blood sugar. This is due to the high content of added sugars and calories.

Harvard Health notes that While some protein powders have little added sugar, others have a lot (up to 23 grams per tablespoon). They end up turning a glass of milk into a drink with more than 1,200 calories. Also, there is no way to know if a protein powder contains what the manufacturers claim.

How to make a healthy protein coffee?

Simply you can add milk or a protein-rich non-dairy milk, such as unsweetened and flavored pea milk; both of them offer 8 grams of protein per 8 ounces and they will add a rich texture, notes nutritionist Cynthia Sass via Health.

Sass states that your coffee does not have to be the source of protein, you can enjoy your black coffee and obtain protein through foods that offer quality proteins such as eggs. Other healthy sources are poultry, fish, beans, tofu, yogurt, and nuts.

The nutritionist also notes that getting into the proffee trend is a good way to get protein as long as you aim for an ideal amount of total protein (rather than an excessive amount) and prioritize nutrient-dense whole foods.

–

