Among all the debates and possible controversies that the Final Fantasy VII remake has been able to create for users, perhaps one of the most recurring has been around the decision to modify your combat system turn-based original. Its substitute has been a real-time system with dynamic stops based on an action bar. A solution that has seemed effective to us, but that invites us to ask ourselves if it was really necessary to say goodbye to a system as valid as that of turn-based combat; a practice that seems increasingly widespread within our environment. Today we want to break a spear in favor of these combat systems, talk about their qualities, what makes them unique and how they have adapted to the modern video game and to players who demand more action.

Systematizing a confrontation

The fun within a video game can come from many sources, but one of the most common and direct is confrontation, or its systematization. Whether it is a confrontation between two players, or the fight between the player and the stage, one of the most common means through which we systematize said confrontation are the so-called combat systems.

Turn-based combat allows complex actions to be performed with simple movementsA combat system is an abstraction, through which we want represent a confrontation in an entertaining and feasible way for the player. There are many ways to classify these systems, but perhaps one of the most common is the division between real-time combat, and systems turn-based combat; the latter being the protagonists of this text.

Within the abstraction of combat systems, those formats based on turn management are the furthest from reality. Its origin is in the turn taxonomy of board games, where they drink a lot of the dungeon role and the classic wargames. Both raised the problems derived from mechanizing and systematizing an individual confrontation long before the appearance of the modern video game, most of them derived from having to coordinate the action and will of a large number of players in a specific space; as well as representing complex actions in a simple way, that would fit in a narrative.

Dragon Quest Original’s simple command window.

These systems were inherited by video games almost directly for those same qualities, from which they also benefited greatly. For video games of the late seventies and eighties, the aforementioned abstraction was not a problem, but rather one more advantage to develop in depth complex and entertaining engagements. When RPG began to establish itself as a genre, the decision on the preferred combat system was clear.

What turn-based systems contribute to combat

A simplification of the damage formula in Pokémon.

Returning to the abstraction of the confrontation, everything that happens behind our screens in video games is tied to numbers and algorithms that the developers have prepared for us. From the distance and height to which we jump, to how much energy our next spell consumes, everything aims to give a value to the consequences of our actions; combat systems are the props that hide them. The difference between a real-time combat system and a turn-based system is the diligence with which we can make these decisions and the weight that each election has.

The main difference between shifts and real time is the wait between one decision and anotherIn a traditional turn-based combat system, the player will take a more passive role in action, more focused on making the right decision. The possibility of choosing a new action after the current one is limited and tied to the opponent’s movement. This dilation between decision and decision encourages strategic play, the optimization of actions and the exploitation of the opponent’s weak points; since it is the fastest way to get out of a confrontation unscathed.

Thus, information it is the most valuable resource in a combat of this type, since it allows us to make decisions with advantage; The appearance of weaknesses to certain types of damage, or weakening mechanics, is common to give more importance to correct decision-making. Because all action is limited to choosing from a handful of movements and actions in a list, it is usually common for there to be a great variety of these actions that allow us to understand each confrontation in a different way; a practice that, in turn, feeds back the first suggestion.

In Fire Emblem, stage and movement make up much of the strategy.

Let’s consider how games with static turn-based combat, such as the Shin Megami Tensei, develop their combat around this idea of ​​exploiting weaknesses and obtaining advantages; while titles with turn-based systems where movement and position come into play, as can happen with Fire Emblem, have a shorter list of actions – because much of the decision-making comes from movement – but they continue retaining these kinds of features. We continue to have all the time in the world between decision and decision.

All these ideas are opposed to the real-time combat systems; in which the time that passes between one decision and another is only a few thousandths of a second. These types of systems reward qualities such as reflexes, muscle memory and mental speed to learn from our mistakes in real time and react to what happens on screen.

Fighting passivity

Due to the characteristics of turn-based combat systems, even though their forms open the doors to interesting strategies and brainy game, they face two important problems derived from their own nature: lack of rhythm and similarity between encounters. Both problems collide diametrically with the modern player, so the developers have worked to modify the classic systems to solve these problems; sometimes with a more traditional approach – like the examples in this section – and others in a more drastic way.

The first problem it is born from the very nature of these systems. By stopping the action in its tracks and giving way to a combat scene, we are cutting off the rhythm of the game, forcing the player to move to the tune of the pre-established turns. In a confrontation with narrative weight this may matter less, since we are immersed in what it is showing us at stake, but it can be tedious in the massive and habitual confrontations that we find throughout each title; especially when we are not aware of when they are going to happen or what we are facing.

Pokémon introduced “tall grass” mechanics into encounters for the player to decide and know when to fight.

The second problem It arises when the players obtain all the necessary information to face an enemy – or situation – and this happens repeatedly. As we have previously said, in this type of system poor decision-making is penalized, so, as players, we have no incentive to carry out the same strategy that has resulted in previous occasions. The lack of variety in enemies and strategies does not help, especially visible in the middle and final stages of a title with this type of system.

To combat these kinds of problems, developers often choose to pervert the foundations of these systems, transforming themselves into something new. Generally, these touches have to do with the taxonomy of shifts, how they develop and how we act. A good example of this can be found in the relatively recent Persona 5; where we have extra turns, relays between characters, combinations of effects and technical damage, and a long etcetera that surround the battles of this installment and makes them especially colorful and dynamic, despite being battles in which their action takes place- a-turn.

Another example along the same lines could be the Bravely Default series turn system, where we mortgage movements each turn to win or lose turns. The systems that modify how each action is developed are also interesting, as is the case with the QTEs from The Legend of the Dragoon; or the rhythmic games of titles like the Mario & Luigi series. All of these examples revolve around the idea of ​​adding revitalization mechanisms.

Approaching the dynamism of real time without entering its forms

The revitalization of turn-based combat tries to solve the lack of rhythm.

The next step after these touches and additions, would be to bet on a deeper transformation of the turn-based combat systems; This is how the so-called hybrid combat systems are born, which borrow dynamics from other systems to completely unbalance the traditional idea of ​​turn-based combat systems.

Two simple examples could be Resonance of Fate and Final Fantasy XII – the latter has received a remastered edition very recently on Switch – for its understanding of combat, with a tactical approach, but clearly focused on action. The first approach to real time by letting the player move freely and camouflages the turns behind an action bar, leaving much of the strategic factor for moments before the combat; the second takes a unique route, mixing elements of tactical games that – a priori – would not marry together, to achieve dynamic and deep turn-based combat.

And both examples are based on turn-based combat. Titles like Xenoblade Chronicles build on a real-time system and add elements like auto attack, reload times, and chains to add some familiarity to turn-based combat. The same goes for games like Dragon Age Origins and other regulars of the so-called tactical time; All of these tools have the ultimate goal of streamlining turn-based systems, or creating typical turn-based combat mechanics in real-time systems.

For some more purist players, especially within the RPG genre, these systems are too far from the traditional concept of turns that we can see in classic titles. Still, there is no doubt that the current trend advocates subtracting passive elements from their systems to create more spectacular and dynamic combat. The case of Final Fantasy VII Remake, with which we have opened this text, is the living proof of it.

