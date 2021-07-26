How have the Argentines fared this Saturday in Tokyo?

First contact for many of the Argentine athletes in Tokyo 2020, and first important medal choice for the national delegation, which adds his first fourth place in one of the first days of this event. Argentine athletes have already played 9 of the 16 events scheduled for today, a day that began with men’s field hockey, and will presumably conclude with both men’s and women’s tennis matches.

The data this Saturday for the Argentine delegation is the most varied, with great joys and bitter defeats for some of the athletes who had set this date on the calendar for a long time. TO from 19:00 (local time in Buenos Aires) the Olympic sport returns to our screens, and it will do so with the first two rounds of the Surf discipline, where the surfer participates Leandro Usuna.

Review of the results by disciplines

Hockey grass

Distribution of points with Spain. The Lions drew at 1 with the Spanish team, in a match that had a heated ending, where the Argentine Lucas Rossi hit David Alegre on the head with the stick after desperation with a game very hampered by the constant pauses. Bittersweet starter for the men’s field hockey team that will continue to work to revalue the gold in Rio 2016.

taekwondo

First medal option, and that is Lucas Guzmán has caressed the bronze with his fingertips, that has fallen on the side of the Russian Mikhail Artamonov, with a favorable result of 15-10. The Argentine taekwondo player It is the best result so far for the national delegation, achieved in the -58 Kgs category.

Judo

This is probably the bitterest image of the day. Judoka Paula Pareto lost in the playoff to Portuguese Catarina Costa, and it will not be able to revalidate the gold obtained five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. At 35, Pareto has probably said goodbye to the Olympics for the last time.

Volleyball

The men’s national team starts off on the wrong foot. The Olympic volleyball team has succumbed to the Russian team by 3 sets to 1. The Argentines started very strong, getting the first set, but succumbing in the next 3. The next test for the volleyball boys is on Monday July 26 against Brazil, at 7:45 AM Argentine time.

Tennis

Defeat for the doubles pair, Horacio Ceballos and Andrés Molteni against the British Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski in a game that lasted 12 games more than planned. The couple Argentina fell in 3 sets, 7-6, 4-6 and 11-13 in a highly contested match, but which ended up falling on the side of the Scotsman and the Englishman. The Argentine tennis team will play 3 more matches today, two from the male category and one from the female category, where The main event will face the ‘Peque’ Schwatzman against the Peruvian Varillas on a schedule yet to be determined.

Boxing

Divided Sensations with Men’s Boxing. In this discipline it was the first of the day in which Argentina presented 2 representatives, 2 battles that have resulted in disparate results. While Mirco Cuello beat his rival, the German Hamshat Shadalov, in a fight that was decided on the scorecards, in the category of 52-57 Kgs. Villaguay’s fighter, Brian Arregui, was defeated by the American Delante Johnson, falling in sixteenth of end of its category, 63-69 Kgs.

Table tennis

Another 2 participants were those who represented the Argentine delegation in this discipline. Horacio Cifuentes and Gastón Alto They played two matches against Yoshua Sing from Vanatu and Álvaro Robles from Spain, respectively. Like Argentine boxers, Table Tennis players end the day with a win and a loss. Cifuentes was able to win 4-0, and sadly Alto says goodbye to Tokyo after losing their match 4-1.

Swimming

Virginia Bardach failed to qualify. The swimmer has been eliminated after falling in the 400 Medley qualifiers after finishing last in his series. The combined styles test loses its representative from the Argentine country.

Road cycling

Complicated day for Eduardo Sepúlveda, the cyclist could not complete the 234 kilometers of the route, in a test that crowned the Ecuadorian Carapaz as Olympic champion.