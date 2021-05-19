How have snake fangs evolved?

Fangs development

To carry out the research, the scientists examined the fangs of 81 species of snakes belonging to four families (except for attractaspidids). In this way, by measuring the differences in the strength of the fangs, they were able to discover how the shape of the fangs is closely related to the preference of the prey.

According to the researchers, the most robust fangs are found in species that feed on tougher prey, while snakes that feed on smaller prey (such as mice) exhibit slender, pointed fangs.

In addition, thanks to this study, scientists know more about the foods that each type of snake prefers. This information can be crucial for both the future of snakes and their prey, as most endangered snakes in Australia are affected by habitat loss. This, in turn, makes it difficult for them to catch their favorite prey.