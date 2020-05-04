The coronavirus pandemic we are currently facing has forced us to take measures that previously would not have been thought possible. Due to the ease of contagion of COVID-19, social distancing measures have been imposed. For this reason, technology has taken an important role in the fight against this disease.

Drones have proven their worth during these times; They have been used at all levels: from government to civil society, both in critical and recreational situations.

In China, a country with great advancement and technological development, drones have been used in different ways. For example, some models of these unmanned aerial vehicles, originally created to spray pesticides for agricultural applications, were adapted to spray disinfecting chemicals in some public spaces.

On the other hand, these aerial vehicles also helped reduce medical test delivery times. In February, a drone carrying medical evidence left the People’s Hospital in Xinchang County and flew to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention 3 kilometers (3 miles) away. Delivery time, approximately 20 minutes by land, was 6 minutes by air, less than half the usual time.

In countries like China, France and Italy, drones have also been helpful in monitoring that people do not leave their homes more than necessary. In China, there are videos where drones “scold” people who, in addition to being away from home, did not bring a face mask or mask.

In the UK, on ​​the other hand, the use of drones for aerial disinfection has been a matter of debate. Some expert pilots of these unmanned aerial vehicles have called on the authorities to relax the regulations in this regard. According to the BBC, a spokesman for the health department commented that “the voice of the experts says that disinfecting outdoor spaces would not be an effective use of resources.”

The coronavirus pandemic has “turned off” some of the busiest and busiest cities on the planet. Due to the rapid spread and ease of transmission of the virus, governments in many countries around the planet have implemented isolation and social distancing measures, and many activities have stopped.

Drones cannot be infected with COVID-19, therefore, they have been able to take to the streets and capture what one would not believe possible: the empty streets of some of the main cities in the US and the world. On the Drone DJ website you can find a compilation of aerial videos of cities like New York that, once full of people and bustle, now look empty and silent.

In these difficult times, news that “gladdens the heart” is also necessary. And in this case, it was a puppy and a drone that brightened our day. A man in Cyprus wanted to test whether a drone could take his pet for a walk and shared his experiment on Instagram and other social networks. From there, the video went viral. Although it is a pleasant situation, the reality is that it is not recommended to “walk” dogs with a drone, as that is not its function.

