According to detailed estimates by two independent research teams, the international response to the coronavirus pandemic has so far reduced global carbon emissions by more than 8 percent, equivalent to three times the volume of Italy’s annual emissions. . However, energy consumption is already rebounding both in China and elsewhere, and the pandemic could be recorded as little more than a small anomaly in the climate system as government-imposed confinements are lifted.

Most carbon emissions reporting is done annually, but the unusual social and economic impact caused by the pandemic has sparked interest in observing energy and emissions trends in real time. Based on information from different sources – energy and climate reports, satellite observations and traffic data collected by vehicle navigation systems in more than 400 cities on the planet – two international teams have made the first calculations of the variations daily carbon emissions globally.

While differing in certain details, the analyzes come to similar conclusions: Carbon emissions decreased by more than a billion tons during the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

“The question was in the air,” says Corinne Le Quéré, a climatologist at the University of East Anglia in Norwich and lead author of a study published May 19 in Nature Climate Change. “We have applied two different methods, so it is quite encouraging to see that our results are comparable.”

Le Quéré’s team gathered information on daily emissions from different sectors in various cities, regions and countries, and then analyzed the measures taken by governments to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Assuming that such measures will relax over the course of this year, the team predicts that cumulative global emissions by 2020 could decrease by 4-7 percent, which would be the biggest drop since World War II (see chart ” A recovery in V? “). “We have never seen anything like it,” says Le Quéré.

In fact, the magnitude of this year’s reduction could be equated to the annual reductions that would be necessary to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which aims to limit global warming to between 1.5 and 2 ° C above from pre-industrial levels. However, if the 2008 economic recession is to serve as a reference guide, emissions could recover quickly.

The question is whether societies will change and whether governments will adopt a low-carbon energy agenda as they try to stimulate the economy, says Philippe Ciais, researcher of the carbon cycle at the Laboratory for Climate and Environmental Sciences in Gif-sur -Yvette, in France, who is conducting a second study to observe the evolution of global emissions in near real time. “From these data we hope to find answers.”

The Ciais team is developing the prototype of a monitoring system that operates with time scales of days and weeks. They have analyzed energy data from more than 400 cities and 130 countries, as well as global meteorological data to make daily estimates of carbon emissions in 2019 and 2020. According to their preliminary results, global emissions began to differ markedly from those last year in March, as countries around the world began to close businesses and apply social distancing measures (see “Daily Comparisons”).

As expected, China led the reduction (see “China at the helm”). Figures for the world’s largest producer of greenhouse gases began their sharp decline in January, but much of that decline coincided with an annual reduction in energy consumption at the start of the Chinese New Year. The confinements served to maintain lower emission levels across the country, representing a 10 percent reduction through the end of March compared to last year. As economic activity recovered in China, other countries began their confinements, reducing global emissions during the month of April.

The aviation industry experienced a drastic reduction and its emissions fell more than 21 percent during the first quarter. However, the largest declines, in absolute numbers, occurred in the electric power and ground transportation sectors (see ‘Roads and energy’).

Commercial and industrial electricity demand declined as businesses closed, and people around the world left their cars parked and stayed at home (see “Divergent Paths”). “That’s one of the highlights: The population was still driving during the 2008 economic downturn, but not now,” says contributor Steven Davis, a researcher on the Earth system at the University of California, Irvine. The data and methodologies developed by Ciais and his team are pending publication in a specialized peer-reviewed journal.

The study could help fill a huge gap in monitoring emissions. “It has enormous potential,” says Bill Hare, director of Climate Analytics, a Berlin-based nonprofit consultancy. Ultimately, according to Hare, it will be necessary to observe the evolution of emissions in near real time as countries take measures to reduce emissions in the future, which probably implies developing both energy monitoring systems and satellite systems that allow study in detail the way in which energy consumption, and therefore emissions, vary in response to climate policies.

Jeff Tollefson / Nature News

Article translated and adapted by Research and Science with permission from Nature Research Group.

References: (1) «Temporary reduction in daily global CO2 emissions during the COVID-19 forced confinement». Corinne Le Quéré, et al. in Nature Climate Change, May 2020. (2) “COVID-19 causes record decline in global CO2 emissions.” Zhu Liu et al. Published in the arXiv repository, May 2020.

Find here all the contents of Research and Science on the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also access the articles published by Scientific American and other international editions through this website.