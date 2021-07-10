How has the Toyota Hilux become a protagonist of the Middle East?

The Toyota hilux It is one of the best-selling trucks in the world, especially motivated by its robust reliability and performance, both on and off the tarmac. They are bought by all kinds of people for a myriad of tasks and purposes, including state and non-state military and paramilitary bodies to achieve political goals. You can literally say that it is a multipurpose vehicle that has followers wherever it goes.

Yet you can hardly watch news about global conflict without seeing what is becoming an increasingly familiar sight: gunmen up to the eyebrows and a Toyota Hilux rolling by. a battlefield in the desert or the mountain. Yes, you may also see other models from the land of the rising sun, like some Mitsubishi L200s or Nissan Navara, or even the odd American Ford F-150 or RAM 1500, but none of them enjoy the popularity of the Hilux outside of its borders.

The Japanese firm began production of pick-ups in 1968, reworking the trucks made by Hino Motors, then owned by Toyota. Since then, the Toyota Hilux has passed through eight generations, each improving its qualities and, incidentally, seeing greater use in increasingly rigorous applications. In fact, Toyota has found itself in a bind on several occasions, with state officials questioning how its products continue to end. in the hands of terrorist groups in Africa and the Middle East.

It all started in 1986, in the last stages of the Libyan-Chadian conflict that would become known as “The Great Toyota War” (Yes really). France, in support of Chadian forces, sent a batch of 400 Toyota pickups to its army, probably because they were cheaper than the ones. Humvees. In January 1987, Chadian forces were deployed to retake the city from the Libyan army in their Hilux. They did quick work in the battle, eliminating about half the Libyan force – 1,600 men at Fada.

They then successfully outmaneuvered the Libyan Air Force with their Toyota, and the Chadian losses were minimal: 18 soldiers and three of their pick-ups. The Chadian army was working on novel inventions that would become known as “Technical vehicles”. In short, they took the Toyota Hilux and rode machine guns or missile launchers in the box. The design is simple. You take what would normally be a stationary battlefield weapon and bolt it to the bed of a pickup truck. It is something anyone can do.

The process only took 10 minutes, and the result is that you have a mobile weapon that is almost as well equipped as a tank, save for the lack of armor. For those interested in the armament world, these Toyota Hilux are usually equipped with the Russian anti-aircraft machine gun DShK or the guided anti-tank missile systems MILAN. Well, the next few decades would unleash a love affair between cash-strapped non-state actors and these technical vehicles that proved their worth.

For example, they were frequently used by the Mujahideen to combat the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and, in turn, the Taliban did the same by using them as weapons against US forces when the country was invaded by the Yankees. But perhaps its most recognized use is by ISIS militants in the most recent conflicts in Iraq and Syria, with many Hilux sporting machine guns behind them and making regular appearances in propaganda videos of Daesh, in addition to living an intensive use in combat.

Trucks also saw extensive use on the other side of that conflict, with the United States sending a hundred Hiluxes to the so-called YPG(People’s Protection Units), the Kurdish force that carried out most of the fight against the Islamic State in Syria. Cavalry units were created in which YPG forces drove their vehicles and harassed enemy ISIS fighters. The Hilux is the modern warfare version of the iPhone – it’s everywhere, and if you don’t have one, people will give you a bad look.

So what has Toyota done to counter that image of the Hilux associated with rebel fighters, terrorists and armed paramilitary groups? In short, very little, even in the face of US officials who have questioned how these groups take over so many Toyota trucks. A spokesperson for the brand even told The New York Times in 2001: “These are not sales of products that we are proud of, but it shows that the Taliban look for the same qualities as any truck buyer: durability and reliability”.

And certainly these have found it in the Hilux. As we see the situation in Afghanistan unravel again, we see more and more Toyota armed to the teeth. And we are likely to continue to see the Hilux in combat, shaping the future of conflict in the Middle East and beyond, at least until a cheaper, stronger, more reliable or more indestructible vehicle appears, something that has not happened since 1968. Everything revolves around great business, and in times of war, owning a Hilux is great business.