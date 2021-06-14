How has Sweden fared historically at the Euro?

06/14/2021

On at 13:45 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Spain of Luis Enrique begins its journey in the Eurocup on the night of Monday, June 14 against Sweden from 9:00 p.m.. The team starts as a great favorite of Group E, where Poland and Slovakia are also, and the Scandinavians are the first obstacle for a team with many doubts, especially after the Sergio Busquets case.

Sweden also comes to the European Championship with many questions and few certainties. After the great result at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they reached the quarterfinals leaving Germany on the road in the group stage, lSwedes arrive without Mattias Svanberg or Dejan Kulusevski, which tested positive for Covid-19 and are not available to the coach. Neither will Ibrahimovic, who has fallen out of the call due to a knee injury.

Anderson’s team is presented with defensive solidity and offensive organization capacity as the main threats and with contrasting names such as Lindelof, Helander, Forsberg or Berg, as well as young players with a lot of projection such as Isak. The Swedes want to leave behind the poor result achieved in France 2016, where they finished last in Group E with just one point.

Semifinals, Sweden’s best all-time result

The Scandinavian team has participated a total of six times in the history of the European Championships. The Swedes did not appear on the European stage for the first time until 1992, when acted as hosts and reached the semi-finals in what is still their best result. He did not qualify for the next edition, but since then, in Belgium and Holland in 2000, he has always participated. On four occasions he stayed in the first round and only once did he reach the quarterfinals, Portugal 2004.

Sweden is one of the privileged ones in terms of success in its debut in the Eurocup. Only Yugoslavia (finalist) in 1960 and the Soviet Union (1960), Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and the Federal Republic of Germany (1972), which were champions, did better than Sweden in 1992 in the history of the tournament. Like the Scandinavians, the selections of Czechoslovakia, France, Hungary, Denmark, England, Belgium, Holland, Portugal and, most recently, Wales, were among the top four teams in their debut edition..

Direct ticket for Euro 2020

Sweden achieved the direct ticket for Euro 2020 as second classified in Group F of the qualifying phase, where Spain was also present, which finished first with 26 points. Both Spaniards and Swedes left out Norway, Romania, Malta and the Faroes Islands. Janne Anderson’s selection even rescued a draw (1-1) in a direct confrontation against those of Luis Enrique.