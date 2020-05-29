The confinements and social distancing measures aimed at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus appear to have shortened the flu season in the northern hemisphere by about six weeks.

Worldwide, it is estimated that between 290,000 and 650,000 people usually die from seasonal flu, so a shorter flu season could mean that tens of thousands of lives will be saved. But the net effects of this on global health will be difficult to determine, due to the large number of deaths that have occurred in 2020 from COVID-19, as well as from other causes. Tracking the flu and other infectious diseases can help reveal the effectiveness of public health measures aimed at stopping the coronavirus pandemic.

Seasonal flu cases in the northern hemisphere typically peak in February and decline in late May. This year, unusually, laboratory-confirmed flu cases fell rapidly in early April, a few weeks after the coronavirus pandemic declared on March 11. This is indicated by data from more than 150,000 samples from national influenza laboratories in 71 countries, collected by FluNet, a global surveillance system for this disease.

The early end of the flu season has come despite a strong start; In January, before the coronavirus pandemic, the flu season was on its way to becoming the most severe in decades.

There are other factors that may have contributed to remission: People with flu symptoms may have avoided going to medical centers, for example, by isolating themselves at home and not showing up in the statistics. But the response to the pandemic is likely to be an important factor. “Public health measures such as movement restrictions, social distancing and increased personal hygiene probably had an effect in reducing the transmission of influenza and other respiratory viruses,” explained the World Health Organization. in a statement to Nature.

Local data for New York State shows a similar pattern. Although the flu season started there a few weeks earlier than usual, the incidence of cases fell sharply and the season ended five weeks earlier. In Hong Kong, according to a new study, the 2019-2020 flu season was 63 percent shorter than in the previous five years, and the number of laboratory-confirmed flu deaths was 62 percent less. During the 2003 SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) epidemic, a similar decrease was observed.

Other infectious diseases may also be affected this year, says Pak-leung Ho, a researcher at the University of Hong Kong and co-author of the study. The number of chickenpox cases in Hong Kong has been reduced by half to three quarters compared to previous years. In April, the incidence of measles and rubella globally has been the lowest since at least 2016, according to provisional data available so far: only 36 cases of rubella have been reported in April worldwide. Ho points out that these are diseases that usually affect children. “Closing schools may have had the biggest impact,” he says.

Sexually transmitted infections could also be affected, explains Amanda Simanek, an epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Cases may have declined due to fewer contacts, he says, but they may also have stopped being detected and treated, leading to further growth. Other contagious diseases, such as tuberculosis, may also experience a rebound, as disease control programs have been disrupted by the pandemic. The international organization Stop TB Partnership released a report in May estimating that a three-month confinement followed by a ten-month recovery period would cause 1.37 million additional deaths worldwide over the next five years.

Flu season in the southern hemisphere is just beginning (usually peaks in July or August); it is not clear whether a trend similar to that of the north will also be observed there.

Nicola Jones / Nature News

Article translated and adapted by Research and Science with permission from Nature Research Group.

