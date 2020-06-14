Your breasts may stop supporting themselves from overuse of the bra

The use of bra It is very common among women today. However, this intimate garment can be dangerous if worn too frequently.

Thinking about it, here we will talk a little more about how damaging is it to wear bra.

The dangers of a tight bra

According to an article on the Salud 180 portal, wearing bras that are too tight on the breasts is dangerous for women’s health as a result of that it prevents the toxins waste through the lymphatic pathways, which are connected to the lymph nodes.

The lymphatic ducts close when the breasts are tight, which generates an accumulation of liquids. From this accumulation derives the weakening of the breast tissue, as well as the cyst formation.

The formation of cysts makes possible the development of breast cancer, a situation that some studies have made visible since the beginning of the last century, but which have not had enough repercussion among the female population.

The artificial support that represents the bra

When talking about how harmful wearing a bra is, it’s important to remember that, in theory, bras have an auxiliary function by holding the breasts.

Wearing the bra weakens the breasts because they lose the ability to stand up for themselves. In other words, the breasts become more dependent on artificial support representing bras.

You do not need to wear a bra at all times, as long as you are at home or lying down, you can ignore them so that your breasts do not get too used to it. In this way, you can effectively serve your Health mammary.