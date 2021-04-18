How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Became Each Other’s Sweet Escapes

It seems like forever that the world has been waiting for music’s most endearing opposites — who marked their fifth anniversary in October — to just get married already. So Stefani’s Oct. 27 Instagram sharing that he had recently proposed at their Oklahoma homestead is the kind of news we needed in 2020.

“Didn’t have any idea, nobody knew. I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier, and I gotta tell you, I was sorta like, What’s happening with us?” Shelton admitted after to Jimmy Fallon. “It was kind of in my mind like, We’ve been together a long time now. What’s going on? I was in that place in my head.”

But once that OMFG impressive square-cut bauble was on her finger, she realized, “It was right on time,” as she put it on Today. “I think in a romantic way when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly and so late in your life, you think, ‘I wanna marry you, like now!’ That’s the first romantic reaction, “she continued. “Let’s go get married, do you know?”

Given the timing of their coupling, though, two pals and coworkers pulling each other out of the depths of heartbreak as they were each reeling from the end of their respective marriages, she allowed, there was “a lot of healing to do.”