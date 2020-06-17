Gran Turismo 7 was one of the exclusive games presented during the first digital event of the Playstation 5. It was an open secret that the Kazunori Yamauchi and Polyphony Digital game would have its place, and the trailer shown left everyone speechless. Following the announcement, more details have emerged of how the racing title will take advantage of some technical innovations of the console, such as the DualSense controller and 3D audio.

‘Gran Turismo 7’ is just one example of how an exclusive game will benefit from the new features of the PlayStation 5

Simon Rutter, executive vice president of business for Sony Interactive Entertainment in Europe, spoke to The Guardian about the relevance of exclusive games on the PlayStation 5: « They will be very important. I think more important [respecto a PS4]. Thanks to their closeness to system designers, PlayStation Studios can get the most out of the console, and that’s a really valuable attribute for the platform. You can trust a network of studios that can showcase the innovations we are offering. «

The manager used Gran Turismo 7 as an example of his strategy. First of all, the game practically will say goodbye to loading times, thus significantly improving the experience. For his part, 3D audio will allow gamers to hear more clearly the roar of a Ferrari engine in the rear. The system will allow players to differentiate not only the source of the sound, but also the vehicle manufacturer: « You will be able to recognize the difference between the Ferrari and the engine noise of a Maserati. »

Exploiting the potential of DualSense in Gran Turismo 7

Regarding DualSense, the new PlayStation 5 controller, Rutter explained that it will be possible to identify when the vehicle is going on a smooth asphalt track or on a gravel road. How will it be possible? Recall that the control integrates a haptic response engine, which will replace the traditional vibration of the old DualShock. Also, the adjustable triggers They will make you feel like stepping on the gas pedal feels completely different than braking or shifting.

Obviously, Gran Turismo 7 is just one example of a game taking advantage of the console’s new features. It will be interesting to see how they are incorporated into other titles as Horizon: Forbidden Forest, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. We must not forget that Third-Party companies will also have access to development tools to integrate 3D audio and DualSense functions into their own titles. The PlayStation 5 will be available during the last quarter of 2020.