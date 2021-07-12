how Google’s alternative to TikTok works

In September 2020 YouTube announced its plans to compete against Instagram and TikTok: YouTube Shorts. In short, it is a section within YouTube that allows users to upload videos 60 seconds or less and that can be seen doing a kind of infinite vertical scroll.

The deployment of the Shorts has been gradual. They have been launched little by little and today, July 12, YouTube has confirmed that are already available in Spain (and 100 other countries), so availability is, in Google’s words, “global.” Here’s what they offer and how they work.

Google’s TikTok is on YouTube

The first thing to note is that Shorts is an eminently mobile function, so right now it is only available in the YouTube app for iOS and Android. The second, derived from this, is that YouTube Shorts is not a separate application, but they are seen (and created and uploaded) from the YouTube application itself.

For practical purposes, YouTube Shorts is similar to TikTok. Any user can record, edit and upload the videos from the YouTube app. The editing and interaction capabilities are similar to those of TikTok, in the sense that we can record various plans, add text, music, control speed settings, etc.

The user can “like”, comment and share the content. What you cannot do is download the video as it is possible on TikTok. The idea of ​​YouTube is obvious: that the content of Shorts can only be consumed in the YouTube app, so that it is more “exclusive”, in quotes. Creators will be able to download their videos through YouTube Studio.

The differential point of YouTube Shorts is that audio from long YouTube videos can be used. This allows, for example, to record reactions to specific moments in a video, recreate recipes or make a version of a sketch. For those creators who fear that people will use the audio of their videos, calm down, that you can choose whether or not this use is allowed.

Google claim to have collaborated with their music partners to allow creators and artists to use their song library to create videos. There are songs of more than 250 labelsincluding Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Merlin, Because Music, Beggars, Kobalty and more. Altafonte and SonoSuite will also be available in Spain soon.

And where are the Shorts? Will appear on the main screen, in a dedicated block, and in the Shorts section that will appear at the bottom of the app. By clicking on the Short you can access the creator’s channel, other videos created with that audio or slide down to continue watching videos. YouTube will learn from our tastes to show us Shorts that we like.

Any video of 60 seconds or less in portrait format will be rendered like YouTube Shorts

Regarding the content upload, YouTube will process as Short any video of less than 60 seconds that has been recorded in portrait format. The creator can record / edit it directly from the app or they can upload any video they have recorded and edited professionally or semi-professionally. Both options are equally valid.

Finally, when it comes to monetization, YouTube has created the YouTube Shorts Fund, an “initiative that will allow us distribute $ 100 million throughout 2021 and 2022There is no further information on how it will work yet, but it seems similar to the TikTok Creators Fund.